Ex sends naked photos to teenage girl’s father

Fingers pressing on a computer keyboard in the dark .

A SPURNED lover sent naked photos of his teenage former girlfriend to her father in an act of 'petulance'.

Adding insult to injury, an Ipswich court heard the offender also hacked into the 17-year-old student's computer, destroying her Year 12 school work.

The distraught girl told her family about her broken relationship with the 24-year-old man who she had met through their church.

Police were contacted and the IT graduate was charged.

Facing Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, the man pleaded guilty to a series of domestic violence offences, including two counts of using a restricted computer without consent to gain benefit between March 21 and March 25; distributing intimate images on March 23 to cause a person stress; and threatening to distribute intimate images to cause distress on March 23.

Crown legal officer Jack Porter said the crime had a profound effect on the girl.

He also read an extract onto the court record from the girl's victim impact statement.

"Now people (in my community) see me as a bad girl. He hacked into my school account, deleted assignments, assessments, classwork. My parents could not handle seeing my traumatic situation", the statement read.

Defence lawyer Remy Kurz said his client, who cannot be named, had claimed he deleted the emails with the victim's school studies by mistake.

Magistrate Terry Duroux noted the defendant's qualifications, saying he "knows computers, doesn't he."

Mr Kurz said the man had shown remorse by later deleting all pictures of the girl.

"She had naked photos of him as well. All are deleted by both parties," Mr Kurz said.

He said that unlike comparative legal cases on penalty before the court, "this does not fall in the category of revenge porn".

Mr Kurz sought a fine of $2000 as an appropriate penalty, with no conviction recorded because the man had no criminal history and acted in "a petulant way" at the end of a relationship.

Mr Duroux said clearly he was very experienced in computers and what he did was "abhorrent".

"You shouldn't have done what you have done, Sir," Mr Duroux said.

Mr Duroux fined the man $2000. A conviction was not recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.