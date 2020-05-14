Menu
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

Aisling Brennan
14th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is expected to undergo medical tests to determine his level of "fitness", a court has heard.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said she was aware Mr Kitchingman was to undergo several tests to determine the "fitness and physical ailments of the accused".

A medical letter had been presented to the Lismore Local Court in February outlining Mr Kitchingman's health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor asked for an adjournment to allow her client to undergo the necessary tests, including a geriatric report.

"We will have enough to put forward to the Local Court going for committal given fitness is being raised," she said.

The matter was adjourned to June 10 in the Lismore Local Court allow for those tests to be carried out.

Lismore Northern Star

