Former senator David Leyonhjelm was ruled to have defamed Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Politics

Ex-pollie’s court loss over ‘shagging’ jibe

by Lane Sainty
3rd Mar 2021 10:35 AM

Former Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm has failed in a bid to overturn his court loss in a defamation case brought by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Mr Leyonhjelm was ordered to pay Ms Hanson-Young $120,000 and interest in the Federal Court of Australia in 2019.

 

The court found he had defamed her in media interviews following a heated dispute in the Senate in which he told Ms Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men".

The ruling was upheld in a majority Full Federal Court decision on Wednesday.

Justices Michael Wigney and Wendy Abraham dismissed the appeal and ordered Mr Leyonhjelm pay Ms Hanson-Young's costs.

But Justice Steven Rares said he disagreed and would have ruled in Mr Leyonhjelm's favour.

