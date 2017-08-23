Ex-NRL player Paul Carter pleads not guilty to drug charges

RUGBY league bad boy Paul James Carter has pleaded not guilty to allegedly supplying cocaine to his ex-Roosters teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall at a popular Sydney bar earlier this year.

Carter, 25, appeared briefly before the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court today to enter his plea of not guilty.

Carter, who was sacked by the Roosters earlier this year, did not say anything as he left court.

Police will allege Carter supplied Kenny-Dowall with cocaine at the Ivy in May this year.

It is understood Carter is allegedly captured on the nightclub's security footage handing over the drugs to Kenny-Dowall, who is now playing for the Newcastle Knights after he had his Roosters contract torn up.

Carter has had a turbulent NRL career playing 40 games with three clubs since making his debut in 2014. His axing from the Roosters follows sackings at the Titans and South Sydney for alcohol-fuelled off-field incidents.

He was dumped by the Titans in 2014 after being caught drink driving twice in a year and only lasted two seasons at South Sydney before his time at the club came to an end last year.

He was then released by the Rabbitohs after breaching the club's code of conduct and clauses in his contract Carter failed to turn up to training following a long alcohol drinking session.

It came at a time when he had just signed a two-year contract extension with South Sydney. Carter attended a Thailand rehabilitation facility following his Rabbitohs departure.

The 25-year-old was thrown a lifeline by the Roosters this year after the club offered him a one year deal. He played just three NRL games.

It is understood Carter was living at Coffs Harbour, on the state's far north coast, with his dad Steve - a former NRL player with Penrith - when police issued him with a future court attendance notice in July.

Kenny-Dowall, a former Kiwi international, has been able to resurrect his career at Newcastle, making a mid-season switch after signing with the club until the end of 2019.

Carter's case will return to court next month.