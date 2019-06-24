Ex-Hawk: The reasons why Clarko will join Blues

Alastair Clarkson will leave Hawthorn for Carlton at the end of the season on a $2 million a year deal, accordingly to a Hawks favourite son.

Dixon says the time was right for Clarkson to seek a new challenge and that the Hawthorn players needed a fresh voice.

"I reckon that he will leave at the end of the year, 'Clarko'," Dixon said on the Don't Argue podcast.

"He is not in it for another rebuild to build to another flag (at Hawthorn)."

Clarkson has been adamant in recent weeks that he will honour his contract to coach Hawthorn next year.

But Dixon, who played 203 games at the Hawks, said he believed Clarkson will sign a lucrative deal to take over at Carlton at season's end.

"The goalposts change," Dixon said.

"He (Clarkson) needs a new challenge big-time and I think his challenge is Carlton.

"I reckon Carlton hold off until the end of the year they are going to get their man for $2 mil (million a year).

"It's a massive carrot, he's been in the job (at Hawthorn) this is his 15th year. He's done it all, he's a Hawthorn legend."

Ben Dixon has predicted Alastair Clarkson will be Carlton coach next year.

Over summer, Carlton secured former Hawthorn fitness chief Andrew Russell who is a long-time friend of Clarkson's and a key figure in the club's golden premiership reign.

Carlton has put a panel together to select its next coach and is known to want an experienced coach who can guide its talented young list into finals.

The club sacked Brendon Bolton due to his poor win-loss record but the Blues have lifted since David Teague took over as interim coach.

They are widely considered to have one of the most talented young lists in the AFL.