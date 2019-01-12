Menu
BAILED: Frank Nemcek was charged over a Currimundi shooting.
BAILED: Frank Nemcek was charged over a Currimundi shooting. Contributed
Crime

Evidence almost complete in Rebels attempted murder case

Chloe Lyons
by
12th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
WITNESS statements and telephone records are the last remaining pieces of evidence to be compiled by police in the case against a father and son accused of attempted murder.

The Rebels motorcycle gang-linked, Frank Nemcek, 56, and and his son Fabian Nicholas Nemcek, 26, were charged following a day-light shooting in the Currimundi Marketplace carpark on October 19 where a 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The pair are facing single counts each of attempted murder, attempted robbery and armed robbery, labelled as serious organised crimes under Queensland's bikie legislation.

The men weren't required to appear for a mention of their cases in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where the court heard the police had almost finished the brief of evidence.

Five witness statements and three exhibits including phone subscriber information are still outstanding.

Police will allege Frank fired the shot into the man's stomach following a disagreement over stolen drugs.

The men drove to Victoria following the alleged crime and were later extradited back to Queensland and charged.

Frank is living in South Australia and Fabian in south Brisbane while on bail.

They are forbidden from contacting each other.

The case will be mentioned again on March 15.

