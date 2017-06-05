Everything wedding at expo

SOON to be brides were treated to a special day showcasing what the coast has on offer for all things wedding.

From wedding dresses, cake displays, photography and videography stalls to make-up and hair, the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo held at Bonville Golf Resort on the weekend was the perfect opportunity for couples to get a head start on their planning.

Crowds were thick as people were given a glass of mimosa before wandering around and browsing the variety of stalls.

Ten attendants were fortunate to go home with a lucky door prize worth over $2,000 from discounts on photographers to a month gym membership announced after the fashion show.