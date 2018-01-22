Everything the family needs

UNREALESTATE PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT KERRY HINES' Property Pick of the Week is this North Boambee Valley home.

Tell us about this home:

Located in a tranquil cul-de-sac within the highly desirable Highland Estate of the North Boambee Valley, this four-bedroom family home features all the comforts a growing family could be looking for.

The home includes a large and fully-fenced yard, covered outdoor entertaining space, well equipped kitchen, two stylish and modern bathrooms and expansive interior living areas, making it perfect for the private, family-focused lifestyle you've been dreaming of.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

I believe buyers will love the large open floorplan, with space for the whole family, even a media room.

The block is also a crowd pleaser being large, fully fenced and boasting side access.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

I see it being the perfect family home, with room for all the toys (and big boys toys) as well as its location in a great family friendly neighbourhood with a school literally around the corner.

NORTH BOAMBEE VALLEY

1 Avimore Cl

4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: Price Range $550,000-$570,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Kerry Hines, unrealestate, 0438 583 119

unre.com.au