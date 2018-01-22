Menu
Login
Property

Everything the family needs

contributed
Melissa Martin
by

UNREALESTATE PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT KERRY HINES' Property Pick of the Week is this North Boambee Valley home.

Tell us about this home:

Located in a tranquil cul-de-sac within the highly desirable Highland Estate of the North Boambee Valley, this four-bedroom family home features all the comforts a growing family could be looking for.

The home includes a large and fully-fenced yard, covered outdoor entertaining space, well equipped kitchen, two stylish and modern bathrooms and expansive interior living areas, making it perfect for the private, family-focused lifestyle you've been dreaming of.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

I believe buyers will love the large open floorplan, with space for the whole family, even a media room.

The block is also a crowd pleaser being large, fully fenced and boasting side access.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

I see it being the perfect family home, with room for all the toys (and big boys toys) as well as its location in a great family friendly neighbourhood with a school literally around the corner.

NORTH BOAMBEE VALLEY

1 Avimore Cl

4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: Price Range $550,000-$570,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Kerry Hines, unrealestate, 0438 583 119

unre.com.au

Topics:  coffs coast kerry hines north boambee valley real estate unrealestate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Lifejacket found to be a drowning hazard recalled

Lifejacket found to be a drowning hazard recalled

A LIFEJACKET has been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission after it was found it could be a drowning hazard.

Earthquake shakes up Dorrigo in the night

SHAKEN UP: Dorrigo was given a little shake up at the weekend with multiple tremors detected.

Earthquakes and tremors recorded at weekend

Power restored after outage affected more than 1000

POWER OUT: More than 1000 customers at Toormina have had their power cut.

Essential Energy crews investigating cause

Greens call on council to reconsider stance on koala park

The Great National Koala Park would aim to lock up forestry land to protect the estimated 20% of the state's koala colony existing on the Mid North Coast.

Greens slam council over failing to back the Great Koala Park plan

Local Partners

Stunning ocean views - expansive home - walk to beach...

26 Korora Bay Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $898,000

You will love the stunning Korora Bay views when you make this expansive home yours. Sitting in a dress circle location that is Korora Bay, this home has so much...

Wanting to live the ultimate coastal lifestyle?...

10 Wellington Drive, Nambucca Heads 2448

House 4 3 1 $1,445,000 ...

The location speaks for itself. Due for completion in January 2018, this completely renovated home, which is set across three levels, features stunning views from...

An Amazing Lifestyle just 1km from Town

1331 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $1,195,000

This superb home built just over ten years ago takes full advantage of the sun aspect and the view. 3.18 Ha's (7.5acres) mostly in improved pasture is primarily...

FORMER NURSERY 1.46HA SITE...

631 Hogbin Drive, Toormina 2452

Commercial 0 0 $1.85 Million

Magnificent development site between Coffs Harbour CBC and Sawtell Village with options galore! Additional features include: - Industrially zoned 1.46...

Walking distance to beach, shopping, cafes - what more do you need?...

5/34 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $350,000

Location says it all. Beautiful three bedroom units like this are hard to find in the perfect position of a small complex of ten. Spacious open plan...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

In a Class of its Own

81A Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $565,000

Elevated and central, this beautifully built home sits on a generous 948.5m2 lot, right in the heart of Coffs Harbour. Built to last with quality materials like...

Fuss-free family living...

8 Newport Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $449,000

An impressive layout with quality finishes including wood look floors throughout - this is an exceptional opportunity to secure an up dated home on 889m2 approx.

Rural Residential Living At An Affordable Price...

112 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Set within Forest Glen Estate, this home is situated on 2.69acres yet is only several minutes to the beach and shopping centre at Moonee Beach, whilst being only...

Your Sawtell Beach-side Lifestyle Awaits.....

2/21 Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

Town House 2 2 1 $660,000

Views down Middle Arm Creek to the sea, Bongil Bongil National Park and Bundagen Beach. Leave the car at home, it's only 200m to Sawtell Beach, 270m to Sawtell...

Millionaires' rim is Buderim luxury

LUXURIOUS: This multi-level home with stunning views is up for auction.

What will a couple of million dollars buy you on the Sunshine Coast?

How to fast-track a home deposit

Harry Aznavoorian, 27, is buying his first home with help from his parents.

Housing conditions improve but deposits are still a stretch

Close to 1 million households under mortgage stress: report

Stress is weighing on homeowners as housing costs rise.

Dream homes becoming nightmares

Break into Toowoomba housing market: 'You only need $1000'

PERFECT FIT: Josh and Sacha Von Blanckensee are thrilled with their new two-bedroom home.

The homes are designed so they can easily be extended