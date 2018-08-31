Everything pop culture

Menu
Andy Trieu.
Andy Trieu.
Rachel Vercoe
by
31st Aug 2018 1:30 PM

ARE you ready for the day where you can become your favourite superhero or anime character?

Don't miss this years Nexus Con held at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse, a one day pop culture convention with activities, panels, competitions and special guests.

This years guests include Andy Trieu, Chris Wahl, Mark Sexton, Andi Cosplay and Dean Rankine.

Now in its fourth year, Nexus Con will have a range of activities for young people and families to enjoy including a Cosplay competition, a children's costume parade, video game tournaments, tabletop gaming, zombie extraction runs, guest panels, Live Action Role Play and more.

There will also be professional gamers and over 30 stalls to check out, including game sellers, collectables, food and face painting.

Last year, around 1,200 people attended the event.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse.

When: Saturday, September 8 from 10am to 5pm.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit goo.gl/vo29rh

