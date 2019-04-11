Everything fish at Petbarn

Have fun learning about fish from aquatic experts, enjoy fun activities and find deals on fish products this weekend.

Have fun learning about fish from aquatic experts, enjoy fun activities and find deals on fish products this weekend. Nev Madsen

ARE you ready to learn everything about fish with advice from aquatic experts, fun activities and deals on fish products this "weekend at Petbarn Coffs Harbour?

Coffs Coast residents are being encouraged to learn more about the benefits of owning fish at Aqua Fun Days on Saturday and Sunday at Petbarn.

"We are excited to be hosting Aqua Fun Days and would love Coffs Coast locals to come down and join the fishy festivities," Petbarn Coffs Harbour Store Manager, Kelly-Lea Boatwright said.

"Our aquatic experts will be on hand to assist with questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their fish friends."

There will also be substantial savings off all the essential aquatic products with 20% off over the two days.

Kelly-Lea said Aqua Fun Days will be a great chance for fish parents and prospective owners to learn more about caring for these beloved creatures and receive top advice from Petbarn Coffs Harbour's aquatic experts.

"Aquatic pets, in particular fish, can make fantastic first pets and are great for Coffs Coast locals who are living in apartments or smaller spaces. It's no wonder, out of the pet population, there are more fish in Australia than cats and dogs with an estimated 8.7 million pet fish across the country.

"Fish are incredible creatures and come in many different colours, shapes and sizes. They are an ideal easy to maintain pet for people who love animals but might not have a lot of time to spend with them.

"Fish are also especially a great starting point to teach children responsibility in how to care for a pet," Kelly-Lea sai.