2019 Grand Central Floral Parade.
News

Every photo from Carnival of Flowers' biggest weekend

23rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
TOOWOOMBA celebrated its biggest party of the year over the weekend, and you can re-visit all the action here.

Take a journey through the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers weekend that was through these photos taken by Chronicle photographers Bev Lacey, Nev Madsen and Kevin Farmer.

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 1

AROUND OUR PUBLIC GARDENS

VISITORS TO WINNING GARDENS

GRAND CENTRAL FLORAL PARADE

FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND WINE DAY 2

CARNIVAL'S TOP FASHION

FOOD AND WINE DAY 3

