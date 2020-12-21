Every new restriction in place today

New lockdown restrictions for Greater Sydney are in place as the northern beaches COVID cluster continues to spread.

As of Sunday, everybody in the greater Sydney area including the Blue Mountains and Central Coast is limited to 10 guests in their homes at any one time.

All indoor public settings have also reverted back to the 4sq m rule, and dancing in settings other than weddings has been banned, as well as all "singing and chanting".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also urged all northern beaches residents who may now be in regional areas of NSW to stay home to avoid seeding of the virus in the wider community.

"If you were a resident who may have left on Decmber 12-13 and gone for a holiday in regional NSW or gone to other parts of Sydney and you may be outside the northern beaches, we want you to stay home and follow the same instructions as if you were living on the northern beaches," Ms Berejiklian said.

"If you are someone who resides in the northern beaches and had left the northern beaches after December 10 we ask that you stay at home. Isolate until you get the result of a test. We want to make sure we do not have seeding events outside the northern beaches community."

These are the restrictions that are in place until Wednesday night:

• Household gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors (until 11:59pm December 23)

• The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor settings including hospitality venues and places of worship.

• A cap of 300 people will apply for hospitality venues and places of worship.

• Singing and chanting at indoor venues will not be allowed.

• Dancefloors will not be permitted, except for weddings, when a maximum of 20 from the bridal party will be permitted.

Settings for venues are capped at 300, and there has been a ban placed on singing and chanting.

"We know, for example, that the cases that have been the subject of the Avalon cluster, essentially, came from two events, a bowling club and an RSL club where there was activity," Ms Berejiklian said.

"I am grateful to the people of the northern beaches and also people of greater Sydney... I know that so many of us cancelled arrangements last night, cancelled arrangements that you had in the next few days and we deeply appreciate this. If we continue to work together and see things improve, obviously we will be able to reassess these settings moving forward."

The Premier added that she was aware of the impact these restrictions would have in the lead-up to Christmas.

"I think this is the last thing any of us wanted this time of the year but, as we know, we are in a pandemic and all of us must make changes. We are all in this together and I am confident we will get through this as long as we all stick together and stick to the advice provided."

The press conference comes as the northern beaches of Sydney is in its first full day of a five-day lockdown. The mandatory lockdown came into effect at 5pm yesterday, with people from the local government area only allowed to leave their home for limited reasons until midnight Wednesday.

The northern beaches outbreak has had nationwide repercussions on the movement of Australians in the lead-up to Christmas. Here's how each state has responded to the cluster.

Overnight, New South Wales had 30 cases of community transmission, 28 of those have already been directly linked to the Avalon cluster.

"While the numbers are higher today than yesterday, the one positive is we still have not seen evidence of massive seeding outside the Northern Beaches community and our aim, of course, is to keep that in place," Ms Berejiklian said.

