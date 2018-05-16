Every dollar delivered for Coffs bypass

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said there'll be no shortfall in the budget for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

In Coffs Harbour this morning to inspect the route of the proposed bypass, Mr McCormack addressed the issue of last week's Federal Budget allocating only $235million until the end of the 2021/22 financial year of the pledged $971million for the project.

"Certainly the money is there, the money is good. $971million has been pledged by the government, that money will flow," Mr McCormack said.

"This project is going to take more than just a few years to build but it's a project that's going to happen. It's much needed, we've identified that and the Liberal and National Federal Government has got on with the job of building it."

Standing alongside Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Cr Denise Knight, Mr McCormack said the bypass will save lives.

"For far too long, far too many people have died because there hasn't been a bypass," he said.

"That will now end because we are getting on with this job, we're getting on with this project, we have delivered."

INSPECTING THE ROUTE: Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Denise Knight look over the map of the proposed route of the Coffs Harbour bypass. Trevor Veale

Mr Hartsuyker offered a timeline for the long awaited project.

"It should be completed around 2023," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It is a huge project. It will be around a three year build and the major construction work will start in 2020.

"There's still a lot of work to go before we can actually be pushing dirt on the project. The rest of the property acquisitions have to completed, the EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) and detailed design work then of course tendering has to be done but it will be coming in the early 2020s really, 2023 is stilla way off but we've waited a long time to get to this point and it will certainly be welcome to see the traffic flowing in 2023."