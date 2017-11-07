Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

WHAT A WORKPLACE: This kiosk at the new-look Jetty Foreshores is being offered for lease.

WHAT A WORKPLACE: This kiosk at the new-look Jetty Foreshores is being offered for lease. Contributed

A NEW commercial property has formed part of the new-look Jetty Foreshores.

The purpose-built kiosk takes prime position overlooking the beach at the top of the newly constructed stairs and is now looking for someone to make it their business' home.

The kiosk has been advertised for lease by Steve Little from The Commercial Real Estate Agency on behalf of the Coffs Harbour City Council as Corporate Manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust.

It's hoped the kiosk will offer coffees, cold drinks, ice-cream and light food to beach-goers and tourists taking a swim or a walk along the new boardwalk.

The kiosk lease also includes a 44sq m seating area for up to 10 tables and 40 chairs.

A three-year term is being offered at $20,000 + GST per annum plus all outgoings. The response for applications is expected to be strong, and close Tuesday 14th of November 14 at 5pm.