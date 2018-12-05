Ever wanted to own a cafe? Business seeks franchisees

RAW Energy is seeking motivated people with an appreciation of healthy food, an ambitious vision and great leadership skills to become cafe owners.

The cafe franchise is known for its fresh, flavoursome food and a fun, relaxed vibe that brings customers back again and again.

The headquarters team are holding a casual, quick information night from 7-8.30pm on December 12 at the Cotton Tree franchise support office for anyone that may want more information on what it's like to be a Raw Energy franchise owner.

There are many reasons why people decide that joining the Raw Energy family is the right choice for them.

Raw Energy offers on-trend, fresh, nutritious, hearty menu items that customers love.

Menu options include burgers, bowls, smoothies, juices and salads.

The ergonomic store designs and premium sites help build a strong foundation of customers.

Franchisees also receive intensive initial training and ongoing training and support from the professional, skilled marketing and operations Raw Energy head office teams.

"The proven business model is built on decades of experience. Our franchisees love our model, which gives them all the knowledge and support they need to kick off and continue to drive healthy growth in their cafe," Raw Energy business developer manager Phill Tucker said.

"The low initial investment and a network of driven, like-minded franchisees, also helps our new cafe owners to ease into their role within the Raw Energy family."

Opportunities are now available at several sites in the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Capricorn Coast, Far North Queensland and Victoria.

Raw Energy is working to improve sustainability across its cafes. Daniel Hine

"It's an exciting time for Raw Energy cafes with the significant growth in health-conscious consumers continuing through Australia," Mr Tucker said.

General manager Ben Sheppard said the business was working "vigorously" behind the scenes to set a sustainability standard across all cafes.

"Offering our customers better alternatives to plastic straws, takeaway containers, coffee cups and plastic bags means we can appeal to this growing worldwide trend and also do our bit for the environment - this is an area many of our franchisees are very passionate about," he said.

Raw Energy is also looking to expand across Australia through all states.

For more information contact Phill Tucker to register your interest in attending the information evening on December 12.