Ever wanted to fish from your back yard?

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

FLORENT & MUNDEY SELLING AGENT LUKE WENBAN'S Property Pick of the Week is this Urunga riverside home.

Luke, tell us about this home:

This is an impressive absolute waterfront family home situated on a large 1062 sqm block with direct access to the beautiful Kalang River that also includes your own private Jetty and boat ramp. The property features 3-plus bedrooms, ensuite, walk-in wardrobe, Blackbutt timber floors, three large entertaining areas and beautiful river views.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature of the property would have to be location on the Kalang River where you can fish and entertain friends from your backyard.

Not many properties come up that offer this lifestyle on an amazing river system that boasts amazing fishing, crabbing and water sports.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Anyone looking for that relaxed river lifestyle.

This home would suit a range of buyers from a retired couple looking to escape the hustle and bustle or a family wanting to raise their family on the river. This unique property is a must to inspect.

URUNGA

3 Newry Island Dr

3+ bed, 3 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $849,000

INSPECT: By Appointment

CONTACT: Luke Wenban, Florent & Mundey Real Estate 0418 165 979

fmrealestate.com.au

