Ever dream of living by the river?

EXCEL PROPERTY AGENCY SELLING AGENT LINDA NOLAN'S Property Pick of the Week is this riverside home.

Linda, tell us about this home:

It's a cute cottage on 2206 sqm along the Bellinger River with timber floors, large bedrooms, sunroom and - the best room in the house - a rear covered timber deck with views over the river to die for.

Many features of days gone by are still here to respect: the old light fittings, the original timber windows, the higher ceilings and original coal/wood fire. A few mod cons have been added for comfort; air-conditioning in the living area, the bathroom has been refreshed and external cladding.

Under the house offers loads of storage, or convert to a workshop, plus a single garage and carport, and still room for other vehicles.

Now that the old highway is gone, the life here is perfect. A tranquil location to enjoy all water toys, yet close to all you need; it's a 15min drive to Sawtell, Coffs and Bellingen and schools are easily accessible.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

It's the location, location, location! Not only is the Bellinger River at your back door and what it offers, but it's in a lovely quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of life. Driving past many times over the years, I'd always say, "Oh, how I would love to live in one of those cute cottages on the water”; now it's someone's lucky day.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Everyone! It's ideal for young families, however the river is not fenced off. The older generation - like me - wanting peace and quiet or young couples wanting a brilliant water-side lifestyle. It's one of the reasons it is going to auction, what is this property worth to the lucky buyer who secures it? The owners are open to offers prior to auction, so I encourage inspections now.

RALEIGH

26 Old Pacific Highway

3 bed, 1 bath, 2+ car

PRICE: Auction October 28, if not sold prior.

INSPECT: Saturday 1.30pm

CONTACT: Linda Nolan, Excel Property Agency, 0402 321 831