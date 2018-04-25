Events support our youth to our aged

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: The Parkinson's dance program at Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged.

BU Festival

I met some wonderful and inspirational young members of our community last week at the BU Festival at Toormina Skate Park.

The event had some great, fun things to do, but it was also the launch of the first Youth of the Year Awards, which I got to present.

There are definitely some very wise heads on young shoulders in our community, which I found really encouraging.

It was also fantastic to see the skate park being used so positively. A lot of the activities took place behind the skate park in a lovely spot that's just perfect for a family kick-around or picnic.

Council and a number of youth and community groups are working hard to improve that area and make it a safe and inclusive space. It has such a lot of potential.

Dance for Parkinson's

I took my husband - and dance partner - along to Dance for Parkinson's at Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged Toormina a couple of weeks ago.

The event was a great success, with 40 people attending.

The idea is that the dancing program focuses on developing artistry and grace, while addressing Parkinson's disease specific concerns such as balance, flexibility, co-ordination, gait, social isolation and depression.

I enjoyed myself so much I needed a cool-down afterwards.

If you think this is a program that could help you or a loved one, contact Vince Carroll on 6659 2333 to talk about joining in.

Bypass opportunity

Along with council's GM, I met Anthony Albanese, the Shadow Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Cities, last week and took the opportunity to again lobby for a bypass for Coffs Harbour.

I'm glad to say that we also spoke of the proposed library/gallery project and he was very positive about that too.

Also present at the meeting with Anthony Albanese was Andrew Woodward, who has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for Cowper.

As mayor, my politics remains community-focused and regionally driven and I take every opportunity I can to talk up this wonderful city and community.

Some of you will recall that I also met with Andrew McCormack, the Nationals Leader and Deputy PM, recently and also put the bypass case to him.

Anzac Day commemorations

I'm sure, like me, many of you will have attended a dawn service earlier this week to commemorate and honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. I always find the ceremonies very moving. They really do bring communities together in celebration of Aussie spirit and comradeship.

VIEW clubs

What a great job VIEW clubs do for their communities by raising funds for the Smith Family. They're always looking for new members. Please go to their website to find out more - www.view.org.au