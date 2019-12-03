Events on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour City Orchestra will perform at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread,

coffee, eggs, soaps,

flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Twilight backyard cricket – the Sydney Sixers

What: Sydney Sixers are coming to town and will be at the Twilight Food Market for a fun, friendly game of cricket. Meet the guys, play cricket and get your photo taken.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Tex Mex Supper Club

What: A lively evening ahead with music and

food tex mex style featuring the vivacious Fernando Torres, Roy Payne guitar/accordion, Ric McCann percussion and Brennan Fell bass.

Where: Mylestom Hall.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 10pm.

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: Dorrigo Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers

get together to offer

locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, preloved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Come and browse these friendly markets where you’ll find plenty of bargains. There’s bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm.

Lost Legends Showcase

What: Get your tickets now and join us for a delicious two course dinner and a spectacular show.

There will be two hours of songs, footage, interviews, stories, costumes and recollections of Australian rock history.

Where: Jordan Esplanade.

When: Sunday from 6pm to 10pm.

Christmas in the garden

What: Don’t miss an evening of music and magical lights at the Botanic Garden to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra are partnering with Mei Wei Lim’s

Swingfonia jazz choir to perform a selection of popular tunes and Christmas classics.

Entry is free and donations welcome.

Bring a picnic rug, pull up a chair and join in on carol singing.

There’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.

Urunga Riverside Market

What: Come along for great food, arts/crafts, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Where: 2 Mogo St, Urunga.

When: Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

Bollywood Beach Markets

What: Enjoy a relaxing and

pet friendly market by the

sea on the northern beaches.

There’s gifts to buy, clothes, books, honey, fresh

produce, lavender soap and more.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve

When: Saturday.

Tunes on the track – bushfire appeal concert

What: Show your support for the NSWRFS and enjoy live music from Sneaky Sound System supported by The Potbelleez.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse.

When: Saturday, December 14 from 4pm.

Uptown markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac, accessories and more.

Where: Castle Street carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Mirusia – Christmas memories and the classics

What: Internationally acclaimed soprano Mirusia, known as the angel of Andre Rieu, brings her Christmas memories and the classics show to Coffs Harbour.

Mirusia has gained worldwide fame as she featured as

the star soprano soloist with André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra for 11 years, performing in front of millions across the world and featured

in some of the most popular and highest selling DVDs of all time.

This 80 minute show will feature Christmas favourites, A Salute to the Seekers and the classics she loved singing with André.

Each ticket purchased to Mirusia’s show includes a meet and greet.

Mirusia will be accompanied

by some of the finest

musicians in the country

and will meet audience members in the foyer after the show.

This is a show not to be missed.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, December 13 from 7pm.

Tickets: Members $54.90, non members $59.90 and under 18s $35.

Visit cex.com.au