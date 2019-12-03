Events on the Coffs Coast
Coffs Coast Growers Market
What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread,
coffee, eggs, soaps,
flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone
Where: Coffs City Centre.
When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.
Twilight backyard cricket – the Sydney Sixers
What: Sydney Sixers are coming to town and will be at the Twilight Food Market for a fun, friendly game of cricket. Meet the guys, play cricket and get your photo taken.
Where: Park Beach Reserve.
When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.
Tex Mex Supper Club
What: A lively evening ahead with music and
food tex mex style featuring the vivacious Fernando Torres, Roy Payne guitar/accordion, Ric McCann percussion and Brennan Fell bass.
Where: Mylestom Hall.
When: Saturday from 7pm to 10pm.
Dorrigo Community Markets
What: Dorrigo Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers
get together to offer
locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, preloved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.
Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.
When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.
Glenreagh Community Markets
What: Come and browse these friendly markets where you’ll find plenty of bargains. There’s bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.
Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.
When: Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm.
Lost Legends Showcase
What: Get your tickets now and join us for a delicious two course dinner and a spectacular show.
There will be two hours of songs, footage, interviews, stories, costumes and recollections of Australian rock history.
Where: Jordan Esplanade.
When: Sunday from 6pm to 10pm.
Christmas in the garden
What: Don’t miss an evening of music and magical lights at the Botanic Garden to celebrate the Christmas season.
The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra are partnering with Mei Wei Lim’s
Swingfonia jazz choir to perform a selection of popular tunes and Christmas classics.
Entry is free and donations welcome.
Bring a picnic rug, pull up a chair and join in on carol singing.
There’s something for the whole family to enjoy.
Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.
When: Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.
Urunga Riverside Market
What: Come along for great food, arts/crafts, music and entertainment for the entire family.
Where: 2 Mogo St, Urunga.
When: Sunday from 8am to 1pm.
Bollywood Beach Markets
What: Enjoy a relaxing and
pet friendly market by the
sea on the northern beaches.
There’s gifts to buy, clothes, books, honey, fresh
produce, lavender soap and more.
Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve
When: Saturday.
Tunes on the track – bushfire appeal concert
What: Show your support for the NSWRFS and enjoy live music from Sneaky Sound System supported by The Potbelleez.
Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse.
When: Saturday, December 14 from 4pm.
Uptown markets
What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac, accessories and more.
Where: Castle Street carpark.
When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.
Mirusia – Christmas memories and the classics
What: Internationally acclaimed soprano Mirusia, known as the angel of Andre Rieu, brings her Christmas memories and the classics show to Coffs Harbour.
Mirusia has gained worldwide fame as she featured as
the star soprano soloist with André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra for 11 years, performing in front of millions across the world and featured
in some of the most popular and highest selling DVDs of all time.
This 80 minute show will feature Christmas favourites, A Salute to the Seekers and the classics she loved singing with André.
Each ticket purchased to Mirusia’s show includes a meet and greet.
Mirusia will be accompanied
by some of the finest
musicians in the country
and will meet audience members in the foyer after the show.
This is a show not to be missed.
Where: C.ex Coffs.
When: Friday, December 13 from 7pm.
Tickets: Members $54.90, non members $59.90 and under 18s $35.
Visit cex.com.au