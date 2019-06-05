Events on the Coffs Coast

Menu
Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival.
Rachel Vercoe
by
5th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

Coffs Coast growers' market

What: With stalls selling local and farm-fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers' Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs city centre.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2.30pm.

 

The Dinner Party

What: An elegant dinner party hosted by an influential young man for his manipulative guests is thrown into turmoil when power meets greed, ambition and jealousy. The Dinner Party is a gripping contemporary dance theatre from Queensland's award-winning Expressions Dance Company.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Visit www.jettytheatre.com.

 

World Oceans Day

What: Come along to Rigby House to see art and science join forces to celebrate World Oceans Day. Listen to experts discuss why the ocean in this area is so special.

Where: Rigby House Forecourt.

When: Saturday, 2-4pm.

 

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Over the course of this tour guests will experience complimentary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, 10am-1.30pm.

Visit www.bmnac.org.au.

 

Ball Park Music

What: Ball Park Music have announced their Good Good Mood Tour, taking their latest album Good Mood and favourite hits to regional towns and cities across Australia. Don't miss your chance to see them live in Coffs.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, from 7pm.

Visit www.cex.com.au.

 

Harbourside Market

What: Discover a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. There's fun and entertainment for everyone, with activities, live music and performers every week.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday, 8am-2pm.

 

Bellingen readers and writers festival

What: With a focus on contemporary Australian writers, the festival is presenting an exciting line-up of literary talent this weekend.

The festival will offer a fun, intimate, thought-provoking and at times challenging program.

Audiences can expect to engage with a variety of personalities of the literary world in a range of venues, from the historic Bellingen Memorial Hall to intimate cafes and restaurants around town.

Visit www.bellingenwriters festival.com.au

