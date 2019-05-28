Events on the Coffs Coast

Family fun

What: Toormina Hotel launches Family Fun Day running on the first Sunday of every month. Round up the kids for a day out at The Palms Bistro, fully equipped with a state-of-the-art kids' play area. There's free face painting, and a dedicated games room. Sit back and relax with live music entertainment from noon-3pm in the courtyard.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: First Sunday of every month, starting tomorrow at noon.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

What: The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the world's most prestigious mountain film festival. The 2019 tour promises three hours of captivating footage shot in some of the most wild and remote corners of the world.

Sure to set your pulse racing, this carefully curated program showcases a selection of films packed full of mesmerising cinematography, thought-provoking storylines and adrenaline-inducing action sequences.

Where: Jetty Theatre.

When: Tonight from 7pm.

Visit: jettytheatre.com.

Valentine Fabre, Dent du Géant, Banff Mountain Film Festival. Ben Tibbetts

Youth for refugees

What: Local youth are stepping up to raise money for recently settled families in our region. The line-up will include emerging musicians Rosie Stephen, Finn Lawson-John, Xavier Stephen and Bill Hart, who featured prominently with solo jazz performances at the recent concert alongside James Morrison. Funds raised will support Education and Employment programs being run by Refugee Support Groups in our region.

Where: Bellingen Golf Club.

When: Tomorrow, 2-5pm.

For more info, phone 0429033814.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread,

coffee, eggs, soaps,

flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2.30pm.

Dream On

What: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre is hosting a community cultural day in spirit of their rich heritage and in celebration of Gumbaynggirr country. This gathering will showcase Aboriginal ceremony, dance, song, arts, crafts, workshops and food. It is a drug and alcohol-free family event, with a dusk smoking ceremony, corroboree and finale performance by

OKA.

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal cultural centre.

When: Today, 10am-11pm.

Dorrigo community market

What: A country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, hand made jewellery and other goodies.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo.

When: Today, 8.30am-noon.

Lee Kernaghan

What: Lee Kernaghan is one of the all-time greats of Australian music with 38 number 1 hits and a ute load of Golden Guitar awards to his credit.

Following his sold-out 25th Anniversary Tour, Lee began turning his experiences out on the road into songs and a new album Backroad Nation.

Lee said Backroad Nation is a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who make our country great.

"Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to backroads QLD and everywhere in between," he said.

Since the release of his mega hit Boys From The Bush, Lee has scored a plethora of hits with songs like The Outback Club, Hat Town, She's My Ute, Planet Country, Flying With The King, Australian Boy and Spirit Of The Anzacs - the highest selling Australian album of 2015.

Fans are encouraged to book tickets early to secure their place to celebrate with Lee as he tours the country with his new album and show.

Lee's special guests are the 2019 multiple Golden Guitar award-winners The Wolfe Brothers and CMC's Female Artist of the Year Christie Lamb.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 7pm.

Visit cex.com.au