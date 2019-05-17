Events on the Coffs Coast

Wedding expo

What: Are you trying to organise a wedding but feeling overwhelmed with all the options out there?

Don't miss the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo where you'll find everything in one spot.

There's more than 40 exhibitors to browse through, a complimentary mimosa cocktail on arrival, prize giveaways to be won and live entertainment on the terrace lawn.

Where: Bonville Golf Resort.

When: Sunday, June 2 from 10am to 1.30pm

Bellingen show

What: Expect to see the best livestock and horseflesh in the district as well as unrivalled competition riding at this year's Bellingen Show. There will also be the usual activities and competitions for the family including dog trials, Side Show Alley, farm and gardening produce and more.

Where: Bellingen Showgrounds.

When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Visit bellingenshow.com.au for details.

Growing Children, Thriving Children

What: Would you like to understand what happens at the transformation ages of 7, 9 and 12 years? Learn new and creative ideas to foster strong bonds and for when children say 'I'm bored' in this free talk presented by Lou Harvey-Zahra, best-selling author and international presenter.

Where: Bellingen Youth Hub.

When: Tomorrow from 9am to 10.30am.

Call 0425 780 681 for more information.

Fire and Rescue open day

What: Fire and Rescue NSW fire stations across the state will open their doors to give the community a chance to chat with firefighters, learn more about what they do every day and to check out fire trucks and firefighting equipment

Where: 9-11 Market Street.

When: Today from 10am to 2pm.

Bellingen Community Markets

What: With over 260 stalls, enjoy live music while browsing stalls of essentials and non-essentials.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Today from 8am to 3pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. Browse through the market stalls offering a range of goodies from art, craft, local produce, gourmet food and more.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Coffs Harbour Relay for life

What: Relay For Life is a community fundraising challenge walking and raising money for the Cancer Council.

Where: Lot 211, Phil Hawthorne Drive.

When: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Visit cancercouncil.org.au/ coffsharbourrelay

Canticum choir performance and workshop

What: The Coffs Harbour Music Society is hosting Queensland's pre-eminent chamber choir Canticum today at the St Augustine's Anglican Church. They will perform and hold a workshop.

The two hour workshop will commence at 1pm and be followed by an evening performance at 7.30pm.

Canticum is renowned for an eclectic and broad ranging choral repertoire, spanning from the renaissance to the present.

The evening concert will reflect this eclectic choice with music from American, Norwegian, Estonian and Italian composers.

The choral workshop repertoire is chosen from some of the music in the event concert.

Made up of over 30 members, Canticum frequently collaborate with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

This is the first time the Coffs Harbour Music Society has organised a choral workshop, made possible with the support of Coffs Harbour Mayor, Denise Knight.

"This shows that Denise Knight is aware of and values active, small choral groups in the region, and we are delighted to present the opportunity for singers to participate in the workshop with renowned choral Director Emily Cox,” Coffs Harbour Music Society president, Liz Jamison said.

Where: St Augustine's Anglican Church, Gordon Street.

When: Today from 1pm and 7.30pm.

For more information on the concert and Coffs Harbour Music Society, visit coffsmusicsociety.com.au

To make a reservation, call Jean on 0466 985 652 or email enquiries@coffsmusic society.com.au