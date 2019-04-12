Events on the Coffs Coast

Take part in the Aqua Fun Days at Petbarn this weekend.

Harbourside markets - Youth week

What: The theme for Youth Week 2019 is, Coming Together to Connect, Share, Speak out and Celebrate. As well as all the usual fun of the Sunday markets the entertainment this time will be provided by some talented young people from the region, young people will have stalls selling stuff they've made and there will be local youth support services on hand.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Coffs Coast Jump Club training day

What: A full course will be set up and jump rounds commencing from 50cm up to 1.25m plus. First rider on course at 9am, course walk 8.40am and entries on the day. Club members, EA members and day memberships available. All levels of riders welcomed to come and jump in a fun, supportive and relaxed atmosphere.

Where: Village Greens at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Today from 8.40am to 4.30pm.

Royal Far West Exhibition

What: Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Royal Far West Children's Health Scheme in Coffs Harbour, a charity providing country children with access to specialist medical and allied health services. This exhibition celebrates Royal Far West's work in our community, honouring the energy and commitment of its members and volunteers.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Today from 10am to 4pm.

Quick Fix

What: Their repertoire ranges from Etta James to Jack Johnson, the Bee Gees to AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Tracey Chapman, with shades of old Jazz to pure pub rock. Their harmonies are a big part of their sound.

Where: Pier Hotel.

When: Today from 8pm to 11pm.

Junior Marine Ranger Program

What: Experience life as a Marine Ranger, just like the Rookie stars of the abc3 hit TV series blue zoo. Meet and play with some of the animal, make fishy animal buckets of food, help feed and care for sick and injured wildlife in the marine hospital and educate the public about environmental conservation.

Where: Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

When: Monday, April 15 from 9am to 3pm.

Aqua Fun Day

What: With 60 per cent of the state owning pets and an average of eight fish per household, Australians are clearly avid aquatic pet lovers.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour is encouraging residents to learn more about the benefits of owning fish with its Aqua Fun Days.

"We are excited to be hosting Aqua Fun Days and would love locals to come down and join the fishy festivities," store manager Kelly-Lea Boatwright said.

"Our aquatic experts will be on hand to assist with questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their fish friends."

Not only will locals learn about aquatic pets, but there'll be substantial savings off essential aquatic products with 20 per cent off.

It's a great chance for fish parents and prospective owners to learn more about caring for the creatures.

"(Fish) are an ideal easy to maintain pet for people who love animals but might not have a lot of time to spend with them."

Where: Petbarn, North Boambee Rd.

When: Today and tomorrow.

Minnie Marks

What: This young singer, songwriter, guitarist, multi instrumentalist from the mid-north coast of NSW is playing to packed out shows and blazing a musical trail packing a percussive punch that far belies her years, which has touted her as 'the next big thing'.

Minnie's fresh groovy style, showmanship and fearless obsession towards her music is pushing the limits of her guitar, vocals and performance to new levels.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.