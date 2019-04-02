Events on the Coffs Coast

Heathers the musical

What: Heathers: The Musical is a contemporary rock musical adapted from the 1989 film by Daniel Waters. The dark comedy centres around classic high-school struggles while taking a look into the darker issues often faced by teenagers today. With witty humour, catchy songs and dark sarcasm, Heathers is an experience for the not-so-typical theatre-goer. Heathers deals with issues such as bullying, suicide, drug use and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow until Sunday, April 14.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread,

coffee, eggs, soaps,

flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and

more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2.30pm.

Twilight Food Market

What: Finish your week off right with delicious diverse multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the kids. Bring the dog along too, a blanket and a wine. This week the Drag Divas will be bringing the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

Bush regeneration training

What: This workshop is located at Macauleys Headland, between Park Beach and Diggers Beach. The vegetation is more bushy than at Boambee. Here you will learn to recognise natives that look like weeds as well as get your hands busy with weeding the edge of this coastal forest and grassland.

Where: Macauleys headland.

When: Sunday from 9.30am.

To register for this free training, visit goo.gl/NwUkfH

Messiah performance

What: Messiah will be performed by Fiori Musicali, a chamber choir based in Armidale. For this performance of Messiah the choir will be joined by young soloists from the Sydney Conservatorium and professional string players from the Armidale area.

Where: Coffs Harbour Conservatorium.

When: Saturday at 2pm.

Ocean swim fundraiser

What: The Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are fun, charity fundraising events offering participants a choice of distances catering for both the novice and the more competitive with a 600m swim around the jetty, 2000m swim across the harbour and fun races for children, all held inside our beautiful, protected harbour.

All profits from the event will be distributed to local charities and community groups.

Where: Coffs Jetty Beach.

When: Sunday from 8-11am.