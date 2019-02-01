Events on the Coffs Coast

Troy Cassar-Daley is back home in the Clarence Valley to perform and promote his book and album 'Things I Carry Around' this weekend.

Surf's Up exhibition

What: Check out a collection of surfing related cartoons, original artworks on loan from local artists, with children's activities organised for young visitors. There will also be items of historical relevance on loan from the Coffs Harbour Surf Club and from members of the community.

Where: The National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Harbourside market

What: An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the waterside in Coffs Harbour.

There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. There will be fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Cinema Under the Stars

What: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia's largest free outdoor cinema program and is returning to Coffs Harbour.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman screens at sundown.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm.

Super Bowl at Toormina Hotel

What: Join in on all the Super Bowl action at the Toormina Hotel. Grab a crew, enjoy some gourmet hot dogs and wash them down with a bucket of beer. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, grab something off the summer menu. After the game, continue the celebrations (or commiserations) by grabbing a cabana in The Palms alfresco area.

Where: The Toormina Hotel.

When: Monday from 10.30am-late.

Who wants to be a rockstar featuring Benny Black Band

What: Benny is a gifted vocalist and multi-instrumentalist (guitarist/drummer), who has blended elements of indie, alt-folk and pop and his influences (including Vance Joy, Matt Corby, Rufus and Flume) into his music to create a unique sound.

Where: Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.

Summer Salt

What: John Butler is Australia's most successful independent artist, winning countless awards and electrifying audiences around the word.

Now the John Butler Trio have launched a new single and a massive tour, and they're coming to the magnificent Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour and they're bringing their good friend Missy Higgins along for the ride.

After the top 5 success of her recent album Solastalgia, and the birth of a baby girl just last month, Missy Higgins will return to perform alongside long time musical compadre John Butler and his new five piece band.

Missy Higgins is one of Australia's most beloved singer/songwriters.

She has sold over a million albums in this country and her classic songs like Scar, The Special Two, Where I Stood, Steer, Unashamed Desire, Everyone's Waiting and Futon Couch have earned her 23 ARIA Award nominations.

They will be joined in Coffs Harbour by crowd favourites, The Teskey Brothers, and upcoming singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly.

John Butler Trio's Home will be available to order as part of an album / ticket bundle at point of ticket purchase through Ticketmaster.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday, February 17.

Visit summersaltmusic.com.au

John Butler Trio. contributed

Troy Cassar-Daley

What: Throughout his 30 years of making music, Troy has been awarded numerous accolades including 36 Golden Guitars, four ARIAs plus a staggering 31 number one chart singles, all of which are collected on his new compilation album Greatest Hits. Troy will present his songs and the stories behind them in their purest form. He still lives the tales he tells, and no one tells a tale like Troy Cassar-Daley.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, February 22 from 7.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au