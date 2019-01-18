Events on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen community markets

What: Bellingen Community Markets are an all-weather outdoor market held on the third Saturday of every month.

With more than 260 stalls, there's plenty of variety, good energy and great buys for the whole family.

All profits made by Bellingen Markets go back into the community.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am-3pm.

Harbourside markets

What: There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages.

Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Monster events, monster trucks

What: Prepare to spend the night on the edge of your seat as monster trucks reach new heights with impressive airtime, gigantic jumps and electrifying freestyle.

All Australian trucks including Raptors Rampage, MisMayhem and Wicked will be on show in a head to head battle for total destruction.

There will be a monster truck freestyle, freestyle motor x and the Isuzu D-MAX precision driving team.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today from 4pm.

MONSTER TRUCKS: Monster war on wheels. Rachel Vercoe

Cartooning workshops

What: One of Australia's best cartoonists and illustrators, Phil Judd, will be hosting a Virtual Cartooning Workshop.

There will be lots of fun to be had while learning

the art of cartooning

with Phil, a full-time cartoonist, illustrator and animator from Comic Express.

Cartoon Pets 10-11am, Cartoon Monsters noon to 1pm and Cartoon Dragons 2-3pm.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Monday from 10am-3pm.

Bananas to Beautizone

What: This exhibition explores how the experience of summer has changed in the Coffs Coast region.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Now until Saturday, March 16.

Screenwave International Film Festival

What: The two-week film festival includes nearly 100 feature film screenings in Coffs Harbour and the creative mountain town of Bellingen, including questions and answers from filmmaker guests, networking events for filmmakers and a film program that focuses on world cinema, Australian films, documentaries and the new Nextwave Youth Film Awards.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Now until Friday, January 25.

Visit swiff.com.au

Coffs Harbour miniature railway

What: After a couple of running days in 2018, Coffs Harbour Miniature Railway is back for more train fun in 2019.

Rides will be from 11am and tickets are $2. The CHMR are looking for members interested in helping in Coffs Harbour whether you're keen to learn new skills, how to build a track or enjoy a new social hobby.

Where: Reserve on the corner of William St and Caltowie Place.

When: Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Call 0468 380 977 or email secretary@chmr.com.au

Newcastle Permanent Cinema Under the Stars

What: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is returning to light up the night in Coffs Harbour for the 8th time.

The free, family friendly event will be held on February 2 and will feature the blockbuster movie, The Greatest Showman rated PG.

Entertainment will get

under way from 5.30pm with great live music and kids activities.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: February 2 from 5.30pm.