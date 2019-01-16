Events on the Coffs Coast

The Wizard of Oz Interactive Show

What: Click your heels together and get ready to follow a yellow brick road full of fun, adventure and colourful characters when The Wizard of Oz Interactive Show comes to Coffs.

As part of The Wizard of Oz Interactive Show's initiative to introduce young children to the fun and benefits of live performance, the Oz cast will conduct a pre-show Drama Workshops at Coffs Harbour, introducing children to elements of tableaux, expression and voice.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Monday, January 21.

Visit cex.com.au

Bananas to Beautizone

What: This exhibition explores how the experience of summer has changed in the Coffs Coast region.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Now until Saturday, March 16.

Jetty family carnival

What: The annual family carnival has a huge mix of popular rides, carnival food and fun. It is open nightly, weather permitting and in an alcohol free zone.

Where: Coffs Jetty Foreshore reserve.

When: Now until Saturday from 6.30pm to late.

Screenwave International Film Festival

What: The two-week film festival includes nearly 100 feature film screenings in Coffs Harbour and the creative mountain town of Bellingen, including questions and answers from filmmaker guests, networking events for filmmakers and a film program that focuses on world cinema, Australian films, documentaries - and the new Nextwave Youth Film Awards.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Now until Friday, January 25.

Visit swiff.com.au

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: Held weekly in Coffs Harbour's City Square, these markets offer a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet the people who grow and make the produce. With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Saltwater Freshwater

What: Saltwater Freshwater Festival will take place in Coffs Harbour next month, giving the community a meaningful and inclusive showcase of the best of the old and the new in regional Aboriginal culture.

Headlining the music program are Queensland duo Busby Marou and 2018 ARIA-nominated singer/songwriter Emily Wurramara, with more acts to be announced shortly.

Also on the main stage will be finalists from the Made Deadly open-mic series, which has travelled around five community regions unearthing Aboriginal musical talent.

There will also be aboriginal cultural stalls, workshops including dance, art, weaving, canoe-making, didgeridoo playing and language and a food market with stalls offering cuisines from around the world.

The festival will complement Coffs Harbour City Council's Australia Day citizenship ceremony.

Saltwater Freshwater Festival is an initiative of the Coffs Harbour-based Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday, January 26 from 10.30am.

Saltwater Freshwater festival at North Coast Botanic Garden. 26 JAN 2016 Trevor Veale

Never Ending 80's

What: It was an era of big hair and big hits from the biggest artists of our time and now, thanks to Australia's hot new immersive live musical experience, your '80s favourites need never end after all.

As the band carve their way through the music of Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and others, there will be nothing else you can do but sing and dance.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday from 8pm.

Cost: $30, visit sawtellrsl.com.au