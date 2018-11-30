Events on the Coffs Coast

Dorrigo Community Market

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams, pickles and preserves, handmade jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Come to the market to meet the locals and enjoy fair dinkum country hospitality.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo.

When: Today from 8.30am to noon.

Glenreach Community Markets

What: Come and browse these friendly markets where you will find plenty of bargains. There's bric a brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, and handmade and homemade goodies.

There are more than 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies, plus a monthly raffle.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Coramba.

When: Today from 8am to 12.30pm.

Giant water bomb fight for the kiddies

What: What better way to welcome the first day of summer than with a giant water bomb fight?

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Today from 5.30pm.

Harbourside Markets

What: Enjoy live music, workshops and games while you make your way through a variety of stalls at the Harbourside Markets.

You'll find a range of local produce, tasty food, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Christmas Ham Raffle

What: Every Tuesday and Friday in the lead-up to Christmas, Toormina Hotel is giving guests the chance to win a Christmas ham. Purchase your tickets at the bar and sit back and enjoy the summer menu with the family at The Palms bar and dining area. The winner will be announced after Joker Poker. Cross your fingers and get your tickets out as the winner will be announced.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: From now until Friday, December 21.

Karaoke

What: Get your singing voice warmed up for Karaoke with Rob until late.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Today from 8pm to 1.30am.

The Italian Tenors

What: The Italian Tenors, signed to Universal Records, combine their classical roots with Neapolitan songs and their own blend of Italian pop which is not only evident on their self-titled album but is sung with the flair and virtuosity that is uniquely the Italian Tenors.

Their show promises the Italian charm and vocal power of their recently sold-out European tour.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 14 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $50.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au.

Symphony Under the Stars

What: Relax at a free concert for the Mid North Coast featuring performances by a combined community choir, the Valla Voices, Ali Hasan and Kaman Gharib, Kai Tipping's Brazillian Drum group, BYO String School and the Bellingen Youth Orchestra. Food is available or bring your own picnic and rug.

Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture will be the finale with fireworks and cannons.

Where: Bellingen Showground.

When: Saturday from 5pm.

Dragon

What: After two massive tours traversing Australia to celebrate the revered music institution that is Countdown, Dragon are taking the concept back out on the road again by popular demand for a third series, this time celebrating 80s UK Chartbusters.

What started as The Countdown Years, paying homage to the television show in 2016, grew into the "Aussie edition'' in 2017. Dragon have played more than 50 Countdown-inspired shows over the past two years.

The 80s UK Chartbusters takes some of Dragon's favourite songs - by the bands they respect the most - for a massive party jam-packed with hits.

Classic hits from bands like Queen, Tears for Fears, The Police, Madness and Duran Duran are just some of those that have made it on to the set list for the tour.

Of course, in any Dragon show, no set list would be complete without the band's own chart-toppers, and the 80s UK Chartbusters tour will also feature the best of Dragon.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Thursday, December 27 from 8pm.

Tickets are $30 pre-sale and $35 at the door.

Visit cex.com.au.