Events on the Coffs Coast

EDUCATIONAL VISIT: The Royal Far West Healthy Kids bus will stop at Woolgoolga next week.

Recreational ride

What: Feeling fit and ready for a ride? Come along for a 38km ride from Urunga to Mylestrom Flat on a road bike or hybrid. It is a medium five ride with rolling to flat hardness. There is also a shorter option via Hungry Head, only 29km.

Where: Meet at the carpark opposite Ocean View Motel, 15 Morgo St, Urunga.

When: Sunday from 7.30am.

For more information or to get involved, contact the ride leader Deb Meredith on 0403475 969.

Bowra regional writers' expo

What: Local and regional authors bring their works to you. You'll see 18 authors presenting works from a variety of genres including murder mysteries, rural romances, novels based on truth, entertaining stories and more.

Featured authors include Alison Buckley, Desley Polmear and Rob Turnell.

Where: Pioneer Community Centre, 70 High St, Bowraville.

When: Sunday.

For more information, visit Bowra Regional Writers' Expo 2018 on Facebook.

Healthy kids bus stop

What: Children's charity Royal Far West's award-winning Healthy Kids Bus Stop screening program for children aged 3-5 years will stop at Woolgoolga.

Assessments include a child health check; hearing screening; dental check; fine and gross motor skill development screening; language and speech development check; and a food nutrition check, all at the one location in either a morning or afternoon appointment.

Where: Woolgoolga Public School.

When: Monday and Tuesday.

Register by visiting goo.gl/3eGQQR

White Ribbon Day

What: Coffs Coast Committee Against Domestic and Family Violence has organised an event to help raise awareness of White Ribbon Australia's work to end violence against women.

The committee will be holding a stall at the growers market on Thursday with information about respectful relationships and assistance about services available locally.

White Ribbon Day helps raise awareness about violence against women, while providing a way for men to speak out against this violence.

During the event, the committee will seek men who wish to take and sign a pledge, to not be silent any longer about abuse towards women.

Where: Coffs Harbour mall.

When: Thursday, November 22.

Festival of small halls

What: Passionate about bringing top quality, live music to regional towns, Small Halls is a not-for-profit event produced under the wing of Australia's favourite folk festival promoter, Woodfordia.

Delivering the best in contemporary folk and acoustic music, this year's summer tour features Canada's two-time JUNO Award-winner, Old Man Luedecke and third-generation Australian singer/songwriter Lucy Wise.

Set to lift the spirits of many drought-stricken regional towns this summer, these shows rekindle the time-old tradition of gathering in the local small hall for a special night of live music, storytelling and community connection.

Where: Coramba Community Hall on Saturday, November 24 and Valla Hall on Sunday, November 25.