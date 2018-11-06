Events on the Coffs Coast

Twilight food market

What: The Twilight Food Market is back during the NSW daylight saving months. The family-friendly, food-only markets offer a diverse multicultural cuisine with lots of choices for kids too. It's also a dog-friendly event. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer, and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

World War I poetry night

What: The 11th of November is the Armistice Day centenary. Come along for an evening of World War I poetry to honour and remember the fallen who died for our freedom.

John Bennett will begin the evening with a short introduction to World War I poetry and a few classic poems. The audience will then be invited to come up and share a favourite poem from World War I.

Where: Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

When: Friday from 5.30-8pm.

Book through Eventbrite or phone 6648 4900.

Egg drop for the kiddies

What: The egg drop project is a fun way to incorporate critical thinking and problem solving into a fun science activity for children and is open to a variety of ages. There will be prizes for first place and spot prizes. All equipment will be provided.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Market has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for more than a decade. With stalls selling local and farm-fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am-2.30pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Experience a complementary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, language learning, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking and artwork.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 10am-1.30pm.

Scouts mega-fete and garage sale

What: Come along for a day of family fun with second-hand clothes, books, gifts, toys, plants, a barbecue, cakes, ice cups, popcorn, face painting and scout demonstrations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Scout Hall, Harbour Dr.

When: Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Bowra regional writers expo

What: Don't miss this expo where authors bring their works to you. There will be 18 authors presenting works from a variety of genres from murder mysteries, rural romances, entertaining stories and children's books.

Where: Pioneer Community Centre, 70 High St, Bowraville.

When: Sunday, November 18.

For more information, visit Bowra Regional Writers' Expo 2018 on Facebook.

Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale

What: The tiny township with a big heart is hoping to repeat the success of last year's fantastic event. The town of Glenreagh is coming together to hold individual garage sales on the same day. This year, the event will be raising money for the Glenreagh preschool and farmers with a selection of pre-loved items for sale.

Where: Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 6am.

For more information, visit Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale on Facebook.

Giant Glenreagh Garage Sale. Contributed

Classic cars on show at C.ex

What: This year will feature more than 75 unique cars attracting locals and visiting motoring enthusiasts.

The C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club runs activities throughout the year, including car runs, display days, workshops and social functions.

They currently have more than 100 members and promote, foster and encourage the understanding, restoration and use of sports touring and classic cars.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, November11.