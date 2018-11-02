Events on the Coffs Coast

Chad Morgan will be performing a free show at the GDSC on Sunday.

Chad Morgan will be performing a free show at the GDSC on Sunday. Renee Albrecht

Around the world in 80 images

What: Join Joan Wehrens from the Woolgoolga Art Gallery for a photo frenzy. Joan's love of travelling the world, camera in hand has culminated in this collection of photos depicting life and nature.

Where: The Naked Bean, 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton.

When: Today from 6pm until Friday, November 30.

The Can Van

What: Australia's hardest working caravans are meeting people across the country to help Australians with a disability get a job they love. The Can Vans offer instant support for disabled people looking for help to find or keep a job, including free career advice from employment experts, personalised job search support, connection to employers and support services in the area and more.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Monday, November 5 from 10am to 2pm.

Creative expo

What: Check out what the students at Woolgoolga High School have been working on throughout the year at this creative expo. Watch music and drama performances and browse through visual arts, textiles and industrial arts projects on display.

Where: Woolgoolga High School.

When: Friday, November 9 from 6pm.

Family colour fun run and picnic

What: To celebrate their 25th birthday, Mullaway Primary School is inviting all past and present students, staff an community to come along for a colour fun run and picnic. Tallowood bush band will be playing from 6pm to 8pm.

Where: Mullaway primary school.

When: Saturday, November 17 starting at 4pm.

Cost: $10 each or $30 per family.

Tickets available outside the school library.

Bowra Regional Writer's expo

What: Don't miss this expo where authors bring their works to you. There will be 18 authors presenting works from a variety of genres from murder mysteries, rural romances, entertaining stories and children's books.

Where: Pioneer Community Centre, 70 High Street, Bowraville.

When: Sunday, November 18.

For more information, visit Bowra Regional Writers' Expo 2018 on Facebook.

Korfside jazz band

What: New to Coffs Harbour, the Korfside Jazz Band plays 1920s to '30s New Orleans-style music. Boasting six members on trumpet, trombone, clarinet, bass, piano and drums.

Where: Park Beach Bowling Club.

When: Saturday, November 10 from 6.30-10.30pm.

Armistice Day

What: November 11 marks the centenary of Armistice Day and Coffs Harbour's library service is inviting members of the community who wish to mark the anniversary and share their own Great War family memories, letters and photographs to an evening of commemorative poetry.

Well-known Mid North Coast poet John Bennett will open the evening with a short introduction to WWI poetry and the reading of a number of the well-known, classic favourites. The audience will be invited to share their own favourite poem or their own writing on the subject.

Anyone in the community who would like to share their memories, letters or photographs of family members who served in WWI or the services in this period of history are welcome.

Where: Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

When: Friday, November 9.

The Profitable Tradie

What: On November 15, HQB Accountants Auditors and Advisors are launching a series of free pub chats called The Profitable Tradie. At the first event, there will be drinks and nibbles and attendees will be served information on how to use the latest software and apps to automate administrative tasks and improve reporting.

The event will feature expert speakers in the area of accounting software and apps, and most concepts will apply regardless of the type of accounting software a business uses.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Thursday, November 15 from 4.30pm.

Chad Morgan

What: Chad Morgan is the last of the country music legends. A one of kind entertainer who can captivate an audience with a story, a joke, or just a facial expression and some of the most original and funny songs ever performed, yet Chad's moving performance of his song Bill and Eva makes time stand still. A living legend of Australia's entertainment industry, and a true gentleman of Australian country music.

Where: C.ex Urunga.

When: Saturday, November 10 from 7.30pm.

See bar staff for tickets.