Events on the Coffs Coast

C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge

What: The 2018 C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge will have rides of 165km, 100km, 60km, 30km and 10km.

Riders of all ages and abilities are catered for, including riders with a disability and e-bikers.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from 5am-1pm.

John Paul Young and the Allstar Band

What: Young and The Allstar Band's The Vanda and Young Songbook is a concert celebrating this incredible song.

John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will travel you through the decades of mega hits and John's own behind the scenes stories about the songs and their making, at a time when music was king.

John Paul Young is one of the most iconic artist in Australian music's history, with over four million in worldwide album sales.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 8-10pm.

Made by me monthly market

What: Showcasing goods grown, made and crafted in our local community and beyond, the Made By Me Monthly Markets take place inside the centre so whatever the weather, they are always on.

Where: Toormina Gardens.

When: Friday from 9am-1pm.

Out of the blue

What: Enjoy the music of a local trio playing feel good music from the '50s to now as your stroll through the Harbourside Markets at the Jetty foreshores.

Where: Harbourside Markets.

When: Sunday from 10am-2pm.

Ladies and tradies night

What: You could help patients in the intensive care unit by coming along to a fundraiser aimed at securing a vital piece of medical equipment.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday from 6.30pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Market has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for over a decade. You'll find stalls selling local and farm fresh products including jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, flowers, fruit, vegetables and more.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Lachy Hamilton Trio

What: Sydney saxophonist Lachy Hamilton is fast becoming a well-known performer in the Australian music scene having shared the stage with musicians including Patti Austin, Jeff Clayton, and The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and recorded on the aria-nominated album James Morrison and his Academy Orchestra.

His trio, including Harry Morrison and Patrick Danao, have been playing together for over seven years and have formed strong musical bonds through their time studying at the James Morrison Academy of Music.

Where: Coffs Harbour Conservatorium.

When: Thursday, November 1, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Spotted wing drosophila: special seminar

What: Growers, extension professionals, researchers, and government representatives are invited to attend a special spotted wing drosophila seminar to be given by Professor Rufus Isaacs of Michigan State University. Professor Isaacs will describe the impact of spotted wing drosophila in the US and how industry is managing the pest.

A light dinner will be provided at 6.30pm following the seminar.

The event will also include an industry update from NSW DPI blueberry development officer Melinda Simpson.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Thursday, November 1, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

The Ninth Chapter

What: Fresh from recording their debut album in Byron Bay, The Ninth Chapter band is making its way to the area to share some of the music from its debut album set for release in early 2019.

Where: Sawtell Hotel.

When: Friday, November 2.

Country to Coast Street Party

What: Enjoy an afternoon of live music and entertainment including Ryan Morris Band and Bo Jenkins.

There will also be face painting, jumping castles, a street bar and a food stall.

Where: First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Saturday, November 10, from 4pm.

Who's Charlie

What: The Who's Charlie band is made up of husband and wife singer-songwriters Mandy and Michael Dobney. Ms Dobney started her professional singing career at the age of 15 in Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

Ms Dobney is now living in Australia with husband Michael in their new outfit called Who's Charlie. Mr Dobney has played piano since the age seven, studying classical, jazz and other styles.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday.