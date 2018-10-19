Events on the Coffs Coast

The Dawn Wall

What: In January 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their

effort to climb the Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California.

The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention.

More than just a climbing movie, The Dawn Wall is an epic and inspirational story that will take you into the hearts and minds of the protagonists and is to be enjoyed by all.

Where: Majestic Cinema, Sawtell.

When: Thursday, October 25.

Don't miss Richie Williams

What: Singer and guitarist Richie Williams is fast making a name for himself on the Australian east coast.

Originally from Sydney, now based in Northern New South Wales, Richie's captivating melodies and quirky heartfelt lyrics drives his original sound, blending funk based soul with acoustic grooves.

Expect an unforgettable, energetic live show spurred on by the husky soul vocals of Richie Williams and his talented funk based rhythm section.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

Curry night for a ray of hope

What: Come along to a fundraiser curry night for a new mental health clinic in a local doctor's home town of Multan.

Dr Nadeem Anwar is a psychiatrist living in Sydney and working in Coffs Harbour who has a vision to bring hope and help to people suffering severely from mental illness in Multan.

A recent report by Al Jazeera TV indicated that Pakistan has only 380 trained psychiatrists meaning there is roughly one psychiatrist available per half-million people.

The goal is to build a mental health clinic to appropriately treat people who are living on the street with no financial resources.

There will be a Bollywood dance performance, rock band, silent auction, food and entertainment for the whole family.

Where: The Cavanbah Hall.

When: Friday, November 9 from 6.30pm.

Cost: $25 per adult and $10 for children under 12.

Please phone Jenny to book on 0400 775 881.

Farmer fundraiser

What: Freedom Aged Care is holding a fun filled family day with face painting, reptile show, Devonshire teas, barbecue, coffee van, raffles and more, including a twisted garage sale with funds raised going to Aussie farmers.

Where: Freedom Aged Care, Coffs Harbour.

When: Today from 8am.

Living in the future's past

What: The Award Winning film Living In The Future's Past, produced and presented by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is screening exclusively for one night only at Majestic Cinema Sawtell. The film bypasses ideological traps and looks under the hood of humanity, incorporating elements of evolution, neuropsychology, emergence, ecology and energy into a paradigm shift in the way we think about environmental challenges. The film has been the recipient of many awards across the world including the UN Gold Award for Outstanding Achievement in International Communications.

Where: Majestic Cinema, Sawtell.

When: Wednesday, October 24 at 7pm.

Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass festival

What: The Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival is rated highly on the festival circuit for folk and bluegrass followers and the program includes some of the best home-grown talent in both folk and bluegrass genres.

Family groups can camp in the showground and jam around the camp fire, dance and participate in workshops run by performers along with special programs for the children.

There are many visitors who return to Dorrigo every year for this festival because of the great atmosphere, and the opportunity to jam with fantastic and sometimes famous musicians under a shady tree or round the camp-fire.

Where: Dorrigo.

When: Friday, October 26 until Monday, October 29.

One night stand

What: You know it's going to be a good night when these boys come to town.

Playing anything and everything to get you on the dance floor, this will be a one night stand you won't regret.

Where: The Coast Hotel.

When: Today at 9pm.

Even Stephens

What: This brother and sister duo have been performing together since they were children.

Be entertained by their beautiful harmonies and their wide variety of songs.

They perform everything from country, rock and roll, classic top 40, as well as some original songs.

Bring your dancing shoes for a great night out.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Today from 6.30-10.30pm.