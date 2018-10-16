Events on the Coffs Coast

Jeff Bridges film

What: The award-winning film Living In The Future's Past, produced and presented by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges is screening exclusively for one night only at Majestic Cinema Sawtell.

Living in the Future's Past bypasses ideological traps and looks under the hood of humanity incorporating elements of evolution, neuropsychology, emergence, ecology and energy into a paradigm shift in the way we think about environmental challenges.

Where: Majestic Cinema Sawtell.

When: Wednesday, October 24.

Food, beer and wine festival

What: Fill up on various cuisines including Mexican stall or sip your way through the best of Australian craft beers and wine.

Local entertainment will be playing and The Smileys will make an appearance for kids entertainment.

Where: Toormina Hotel carpark.

When: Sunday from 11am-8pm.

Reclaim the night

What: Reclaim the Night (RTN) is a global women's protest against men's sexual violence that was started in Australia in 1978. The march will start from the oval behind the Pier Hotel and set off with banners and accompanied by musicians, along the Jetty strip crossing to the Twilight Food Market where guest speakers will talk.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Friday from 5.30pm.

A violin for Rose

What: Rose Light is a talented violinist but to reach her future goals she is in need of a new violin.

She is holding an hour's fundraising concert with pianist Mei Wei Lim on Saturday to raise funds for an advanced violin to pursue her dream career as a professional violinist.

Where: St John's Anglican Church.

When: Saturday at 2pm.

A violin for Rose. Contributed

Eirebourne at Sawtell RSL

What: Australia's hit new Irish show brings spectacular examples of Ireland's contribution to the world of music and dance. Eireborne is a musical and theatrical experience like nothing you've seen before. The use of both traditional and modern Irish dance along with ballroom, contemporary, and tap dance has produced a truly unique work that blurs lines and invites new audiences to become acquainted with Irish dance.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, October 26 from 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au.

Tenori

What: Known for their stylish, unique and often hilarious takes on songs, Tenori have been working hard on a new album and are excited to share fresh versions of some of the classics and their favourites.

Australia's fastest growing and most sought after vocal group Tenori features Queensland powerhouse singers, David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor will play at two venues on the Coffs Coast.

Where: Woolgoolga Community Centre and the Eastern Dorrigo Community Hall.

When: Friday from 7pm at Woolgoolga and Saturday from 7pm in Ulong.

Coffs Harbour skate, ink and rhyme festival

What: The inaugural Coffs Harbour Skate, Ink and Rhyme Festival is an event celebrating the culture behind skating, tattoo body art and music. This event is creative, artistic and allows for expression. The event will be jam packed full with fun for the whole family. Including live music, skateboarding demonstrations and workshops, live graffiti, retail/ food vendors, children's entertainment and lots more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday from 9.30am to 10pm.

Classic cars

What: The C.ex Sports, Touring and Classic Car Club will be conducting their annual Classic Cars at C.ex Coffs with over 75 unique cars on display.

Where: C.ex club.

When: Sunday, November 11.