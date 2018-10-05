Events on the Coffs Coast

Christmas fair

What: Enjoy a Christmas fair and sausage sizzle at the Uniting Church. There will be cakes, slices, plants, produce and craft items for sale. Some of the money raised on the day will go to Frontier Services providing for farmers in outback Australia.

Where: Coffs Harbour Uniting Church, corner of Vernon and Gordon streets.

When: Wednesday, October 12 from 9am.

Sunday series concert 5

What: The fifth and final concert for the 2018 series is a spectacular show of art in more than one form. Daniel de Borah and Umberto Clerici are combining to present

Two Musicians in Fugue State.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

When: Sunday, 3-5pm.

Mick Bateman

What: Mick Bateman on guitar and vocals illustrates just how to captivate and charm an audience of any size or age with classic hits from the '60s through to favourites of today.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Saturday, 6.30-10.30pm.

Woolgoolga Rotary Auction

What: First Saturday of every month in Woolgoolga sees the Rotary auction raise money for the local community by selling and auctioning recycled and used household goods donated by the community.

At the auction this weekend, there will be the addition of a spring plant and produce stall with funds from it to go to Rotary's efforts to assist drought-affected farming communities in NSW. Larger goods for auction can be viewed from 9am and sale of bric-a-brac, smaller items and the plant stall begins at 10am.

The auction itself will begin at 1pm.

Where: Rotary shed, behind the CWA building, Beach St, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday from 9am.

From the backcountry

What: Recognised as one of Australia's most eclectic singer/songwriters, Graeme Connors will perform the hits that made him a household name and special debut performances from his new album from the backcountry.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, from 7.30-10.30pm.

Cost: $49.

Gone Fishing Day

What: NSW Gone Fishing Day is on again and the Urunga Anglers Club in conjunction with the Department Of Primary Industries (DPI) will be running an event to celebrate a love of fishing and encourage everyone to get out on the water. It doesn't matter if you haven't fished before or if you're the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day in Urunga is for everyone.

Completely free, there will be how-to-fish sessions, casting tuition, fishing tip classes by local experts, bait collection, kids' activities, RMS boating safety information and more.

Where: On the water's edge at Atherton Drive, Urunga.

When: Sunday, October 14.

Coffs Harbour SES Unit Community Open Day

What: Interested in important roles in the community?

Coffs Harbour SES is inviting the public to learn what it takes to become a volunteer.

The SES Community Open Day will show what roles the crew train in to best help the wider community.

As well as rescue trucks, the more commonly known all-terrain rescue vehicle Pinky donated by the Pink Silks Trust will be on display.

There will also be demonstrations of the types of rescues the Coffs Harbour unit is responsible for.

The operations team will be on hand to demonstrate what happens during a storm or flood event.

This is the perfect opportunity to have a chat with the SES crew about preparing your Emergency Kit and pick up some information on what you need.

There will be plenty of things for the kids to see and do plus a host of giveaways.

Where: Coffs Harbour City SES, 29 Park Ave.

When: Today, 10am-2pm.

Music to move the soul

What: The Bellingen Big Band brings together the most experienced, dedicated musicians from the local music community and has teamed with the Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club to host a joint fundraiser with proceeds going towards ongoing expenses and to assist the Dragon Boat Club build a shed to house their boats and equipment.

Where: The Cavanbah Centre, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, October 13.

Tickets: Visit trybooking.com/WTLK