Events on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast District Cake and Sugar Artists of NSW

What: Watch Claire Loveday demonstrate quilling and Anne Geddes' inspired babies in Water flowers and Marree Brown demonstrate vegies and magnolia and soulangiana. Shops for the day include Gold coast Cake Supplies and Build my Cake. Morning tea starts at 9.30am and demonstrations start at 10am.

Where: The Salvation Army Hall, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, September 8.

Cost: $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

RSVP by Monday, September 3 by calling 6654 2312 or emailing coffscakedecorators@ gmail.com

30th Rotary Cartoon Awards Exhibition

What: Now in its 30th year and the backbone of the Bunker Cartoon Gallery's cartoon collection, this is your chance to see the cartoonists' original works from around Australia and overseas.

Come and cast your eyes over the best of Australian, international, and school-age cartoonists' original works.

Where: The Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

When: Today from 10am-4pm.

Doggy Date Night

What: Doggy Date Night is a family event aimed at connecting locals and visitors in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

The event is a joint venture by RSPCA NSW and Reflections Holiday Park Moonee Beach and funds raised will go to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

The event consists of a round-trip walk to Green Bluff headland and an open-air movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets. There will be attractions for children, a raffle and free lucky door prize. Participants will be able to register at the event.

Dogs are invited but must be leashed at all times, it is a BYO picnic event.

Where: Reflections Holiday Park, Moonee Beach.

When: Today, September 15 from 5-8.30pm.

Dorrigo community markets

What: Explore a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery and other goodies. The Market runs from 8.30am to around noon on the first Saturday of the month.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Sunday from 8.30am-noon

Cartoon Festival

What: Don't miss a jam-packed day with fun activities revolving around the theme - cartoon.

Organised by The Bunker Cartoon Gallery, this inaugural festival is a special fathers day event to be held alongside the Harbourside Markets.

Meet at 10am at the start of the jetty for the grand cartoon costume parade.

Come dressed as your favourite cartoon character, dress up your dog and bring a musical instrument to play along the parade route for a chance to win great prizes.

Other activities and events will include pavement art, a Coffs Rocks information station, pop-up shop, drop in workshops, live drawing, a draw off and more.

"The most exciting thing about this Festival is there will be around 10 cartoonists dropping in throughout the day to do live drawing, caricatures and running workshops,” festival organiser, Alison Paul said.

"The 30th Anniversary of the Rotary Cartoon Festival Awards are being held the night before at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery, so we've have decided to turn the award celebrations into a weekend long event.”

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 10am.

For more information, visit Coffs Coast Cartoon Festival on Facebook.

Coffs Cartoon Festival. Contributed

Glenreagh community markets

What: The Glenreagh Community Markets are held on the first Saturday of every month with over 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies. You'll find a mix of bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.

Where: School of arts hall, 62 Coramba Street, Glenreagh.

When: Today from 8am to 12.30pm.

Honey and Stone

What: Sydney soul singer Josué has been dubbed Sydney's Prince of Soul.

Fresh off releasing his very first EP Bad News, Josué intricately infuses soul with hip hop on top of seamless beats complimented with his unforgettable voice.

At only age 23, Josué brings life into live music with entertaining musical arrangements, soul fire musicians, and thick grooves.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, opening at 4pm.