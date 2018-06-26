Events on the Coffs Coast

RUGGED UP: The C.ex crew is ready for the sleep out.

RUGGED UP: The C.ex crew is ready for the sleep out. Trevor Veale

Phat Tracta

What: Celebrate Phat Tracta's 200th gig this Sunday with rocking covers of music from the '60s through to today.

Where: Ocean View Hotel, Urunga.

When: Sunday.

Coastal walk and clean up

What: Solitary Islands Coastal Walk for schools combines breathtaking cultural stories, ecological orientation to the Solitary Islands Coastal Walk and some citizen science to empower young people to get involved in re-imagining our relationship with single-use plastics. Come along for a free adventure with Uncle Mark Flanders.

Where: Arrawarra Headland.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

Bookings are essential and limited to 60 people.

Visit ourlivingcoast.com.au/plastic-free-july

C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out

What: The annual fundraiser is held during June each year and encourages all community members to register and sleep out for the night, enduring what 105,000 homeless Australians experience on any given night.

Each year, 100 per cent of funds raised through the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out are equally distributed between three charities: Bridging the Gap Men's Resource Centre, Homes for Heroes and Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services Co-operative.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Wednesday.

World Through My Eyes

What: People with disability from around the Coffs Harbour Community will showcase the short films they have created over the last four months. Come along to show community support for all their hard work and share their accomplishments on the night.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday at 6pm.

Cost: $5.

Visit jettymemorialtheatre.com.au

Winterfest art exhibition

What: The Winterfest Art Exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery showcases works from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group's members across various disciplines including calligraphy, fibre art, acrylics, pastels and watercolour.

All artworks are for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm until Wednesday, August 1.

National touch rugby Australia - State of Origin

What: NTRA provides a high-quality competition focused on delivering a friendly, social and rewarding touch rugby experience while still encouraging a competitive spirit.

NTRA promotes the participation of players as young as 13 years of age with there being no limit on the maximum age. Players with any level of experience are welcome and participants encouraged to play for the enjoyment and camaraderie of the game of touch rugby.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Made By Me monthly market

What: Showcasing goods grown, made and crafted in our local community and beyond, the Made By Me monthly markets takes place on the last Friday of every month.

You'll find stalls packed full of hand-crafted produce, wares, delicious flavours and delights.

While popular with experienced stall holders, this market is also a great platform for start-ups and smaller businesses looking to grow.

Where: Toormina Gardens.

When: Friday.

Coffs Connection and Community and Boambee East Community Centre fundraiser

What: Come along for the murder mystery night

dinner fundraiser this weekend.

There's great prizes to be won and fun to be had.

Bring a shared plate and book by calling 0415 580 126.

Where: Boambee East Community Centre.

When: Saturday at 6pm.

Japanese Film Festival comes to town

What: This year the Australia-Japan Society of Coffs Harbour has been successful in their bid to host one of the Japanese Film Festival's regional screenings.

JFF Regional screenings are free of charge.

Tickets are released an hour before the film starts and can be claimed from the information desk in the BCC cinema foyer.

The films are Bakuman, In this corner of the World and The Long Excuse.

All films on the program are in Japanese with English subtitles.

Where: BCC Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Friday and Saturday.

Visit japanesefilmfestival.net