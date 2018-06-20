Events on the Coffs Coast

Melbourne International Comedy Festival roadshow

What: Join the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow as it journeys around the country, home-delivering hot and tasty comic treats to audiences near and far. This roving tour-de-comedy features funny-makers from Australia and beyond, showcasing everything from stand-up and sketch, to satire and song, in one side-splitting show.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow and Friday at 7.30pm.

Dan Sultan - Killer Solo Tour

What: After wowing audiences at WOMADelaide and Bluesfest, and already kicking off his solo tour, Dan Sultan is doing intimate shows across Australia. Stripping back to basics just Dan Sultan, his piano and guitar for a whopping 45 dates, spanning all over Australia from Hobart to Darwin, Carnarvon, Redland, and everywhere in between.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow from 7pm to 10pm.

Cost: $40.

Visit goo.gl/yCg4js

Freedom Feast 2018

What: The Freedom Feast is the major activity in this years' celebration of Ref-YOU-gee Week,. There will be a long table sit down shared community meal with a variety of live entertainment, story sharing, curated discussions and community performance exploring different aspects of the refugee experience around the theme of freedom. Bring a plate of food and enjoy a community feast featuring authentic home cooked multicultural food from all over the world.

Where: Coffs Central.

When: Friday from 6pm to 9pm

Winter solstice family fun day

What: Boambee East Community Centre is celebrating the return of longer days and shorter nights with a free Winter Solstice Family Fun Day. There will be a bonfire, light/lantern parade, Kabila Mojo African drum group, Coffs City Choir and more.

Where: Boambee East Community Centre.

When: Saturday from 2-8.30pm.

Park Lane Festival

What: Headspace Coffs Harbour is 10 years old and everyone is invited to the party. There will be two stages, the headspace stage with acoustic solos and duos and the Park Lane stage with bands. Enjoy food and beverages while listening to local artists and regional/national acts.

Where: Headspace Coffs.

When: Saturday from 11.30am-8pm.

Park Lane Festival. Contributed

Winterfest Art Exhibition

What: The Winterfest Art Exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery showcases works from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group's members across various disciplines: calligraphy, fibre art, acrylics, pastels, watercolour, and more. All artworks are for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Showground Gallery.

When: Saturday until August 1.