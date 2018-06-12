Events on the Coffs Coast

Outdoor screening of Blue

What: Come along for a free night of music, food, fun and an outdoor screening of the film Blue, to celebrate World Environment Day and the Plastic-Free July Youth Program. Live music, court time and food trucks will be open from 4pm and screening will start at 6pm.

Where: Keys Employment Youth Hub.

When: Friday, June 15, from 4pm.

Don't miss the screening of Blue the film. ALEX HOFFORD

Bellingen community markets

What: There's more than 260 diverse stalls to discover at the Bellingen Community Markets, from food, drinks, artwork, clothing and everything in between. There's fun activities for everyone, including sand art, jumping castles, swings, face painting, pony rides and live music.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, June 16, from 8am-3pm.

Sunday series concert three - Arcadia winds

What: Concert three features the exhilarating Arcadia Winds. One of Australia's most exciting young chamber ensembles, they are fast becoming a fixture on the Australian music scene, known for their energetic, joyful and spontaneous performances, advocacy for wind instruments, commitment to Australian music and making music accessible to all.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

When: Sunday, June 17, from 3-5pm.

Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium. Rob Wright /Coffs Coast Advocate

Winter Delight Ladies' High Tea

What: A delicious ladies' high tea, with fashion parades, pop-up shops, raffle prizes and plenty of fun in store for everyone. Bar available.

Where: Joyland Carers Retreat.

When: Saturday, June 16, from 11am-2.30pm.

Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased from goo.gl/nHfF1m. All proceeds raised go to carers having respite.

Joyland at Korora. Leigh Jensen

The Frapp

What: Out of a growing popularity for the duo JAZROL and inquiries for a bigger, bolder version of the songs that audiences have come to love, The Frapp was born. Ranging in style from easy listening, blues, rock, folk and pop, old favourites, to top 40 tracks, The Frapp have got you covered.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Saturday, June 16, from 6.30-9.30pm.

Bello Winter Music Festival

WITH just four weeks to go until the fourth annual Bello Winter Music, tickets are selling fast and, once again, it's shaping up to host a diverse crowd of all ages.

Festival organisers are gearing up for another action-packed event for young, old and in between.

"One of my favourite things about Bello Winter Music is that it appeals to people of all ages and from all walks of life,” festival GM Maggie Quirk said.

"It makes for a really diverse and interesting event.”

This year will see the return of the New Orleans-Style Street Parade on Sunday morning, which was initiated last year.

There will be street performance and workshops for those who want to step out of the music for a moment and enjoy a different side of the festival.

The festival marketplace will be host to another incredible mix of street food and interesting local wares as well as street performance including the ever-popular Cassettes, quirky Roundabout Theatre and the Amazing Drumming Monkeys.

This year will see the addition of a special Growers' Market concert from 9am-noon on Saturday featuring special guest Rebecca Ireland and more.

Volunteer applications are open on the festival website and will close soon.

Where: Bellingen Showground.

When: Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15.

For more information or to buytickets, visit www.bellowintermusic.com.

The McKenzies

What: If you're ready for a fun night out with music you'll recognise from the '50s through to today, then don't miss the McKenzies.

This four-piece band performs songs from the past fifty years, backed with high energy interaction and stage presence.

McKenzies' key focus is to keep the crowd involved and to put on a great show no matter what the occasion.

Gather your friends and finish the weekend with a relaxed dance and catch up.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, June 17 from 4pm.