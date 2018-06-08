Events on the Coffs Coast

Unicorn Foundation fundraiser

What: Come along and enjoy Theresa and Naomi's Unicorn Foundation fundraiser with raffles, trivia, silent auction, gift stalls, face painting and local entertainment. All funds raised will go to supporting the Unicorn Foundation, an Australian charity working towards a cure for NET cancer and funds also two local women currently fighting cancer.

Where: The Plantation Hotel.

When: Friday, June 15 from 4.30pm to 9pm.

Trivia tickets are $15, visit goo.gl/Wu4WqC

Bellingen Rotary garage sale

What: Bellingen Rotary club is hosting the biggest ever Garage Sale for an elderly local man who needs help. He is an ex second-hand goods dealer who has accumulated a lifetime of gear and equipment, and has only 10 days left to move over one million items from a commercial shed earmarked for demolition. Come down, grab a bargain and support a local community member. Everything must go. There's tools, cars, bikes, golf clubs, caravan, retro furniture, clothing, spare parts, white goods, books and more.

Where: The Sheds, 8140 Giinagay Way, Urunga, opposite The Honey Place.

When: Saturday, doors open at 9am.

Coffs 4WD show

What: Don't miss the 15th Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping show. The caravan industry will again be a major feature, with over 80 caravans of all shapes and sizes to be checked out. All things camping and off road will be present from camper trailers to motorhomes, kayaks, lawnmowers, 4WD accessories, holidays, new 4WDs, plus oodles of other different products. The action will be non-stop throughout both days, featuring, bush poetry by The Three Randy Poets, blacksmithing displays, Barru working kelpies and Graham Bell's historic Coffs movies theatrette.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

When: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

Cost: Adults $12, concession $10 and students $6.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: The Giingan Experience takes place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within the Orara East State Forest.

Bask in the ambience of 360-degree views and immerse in the local Gumbaynggirr culture.

Guests will experience cultural dancing, busk tucker tasting, Gumbaynggirr stories and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

Telstra State SAP Championships for boys

What: The Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys is a major event for young elite football players and coaching staff in Northern NSW.

It is the first significant opportunity for players from all across Northern NSW to test their playing skills against players of a similar calibre from all other zones in Northern NSW.

Where: C.ex International Stadium.

When: Saturday through to Monday from 7.30am to 6.30pm daily.

Clean-up activities

What: Volunteers are needed for clean-up activities in mangrove habitat next to Coffs Creek this weekend.

The event is hosted by the National Marine Science Centre. Volunteers are needed to help collect trash.

Where: Coffs Creek.

When: Sunday from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Email bob.edgar@scu.edu.au

CLR Latin social

What: Coffs Harbour's only monthly Latin social is back again at Dish and Spoon on the Jetty Strip playing tunes to suit salsa, bachata, zouk, kizomba and tango

Where: Dish and Spoon speciality coffee.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm to midnight.

Just Joke comedy night

What: Come along for a night of rapid fire laughs with some of Australia's best comedians all in support of Camp Quality. The organisation gives kids impacted by cancer every opportunity to thrive.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Cost: $55 per person.

Visit goo.gl/vk5jNk

Butterfield at The Coffs

What: Comedian Isaac Butterfield is taking his long-awaited debut Australian Comedy Tour Bad For Your Health across the country and stopping by Coffs Harbour.

Hailing from a small beach community in NSW, Butterfield covers all the topics that would otherwise get him fired from any normal job and be on the front page of Buzzfeed.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday from 7.30-10.30pm.

Cost: $35.

Visit goo.gl/2x8jgM