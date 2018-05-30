Events on the Coffs Coast

Dorrigo community markets

What: A small country market offering a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams, hand made jewellery and more.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.

Glenreagh community markets

What: Browse the friendly markets with bargains galore. There's bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and home made goodies.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm.

Re-Craft It

What: Learn the art of succulent terrarium. Design your own terrarium from everyday and home items such as vintage jars and teacups. The workshop will be facilitated by Bianca James, an internationally trained florist.

Where: Coffs Central, upstairs at Food at the Terrace.

When: Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Seats are limited, visit goo.gl/Y25eNQ

Robotics workshop

What: A free robotics workshop will be open for a number of local school students during this year's Startup Coffs Coast 2018. The public is welcome to come along and watch the robot-building action on the day.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Bollywood beach market

What: Local market with Bollywood flavour held on the first and fourth Saturdays of the month. There will be live music, local produce and much more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

Coffs Coast Career Connections

What: The Coffs Coast Careers Connections provides a great forum to increase awareness of local employment and training opportunities, vocational pathways and post school options for students from Years 9 to 12. Exhibitors will provide career information as well as displays and hands-on activities. The event is open to the public.

Where: Coffs Harbour Race Track.

When: Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Sarah Leete

What: She has been described as a vibrant performer with the voice of a bird who plays all the crowd favourite songs.

Her Sunday set list includes songs from Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Vance Joy, Gnarls Barkley, Sam Smith and Avicii.

Head down to the Seaview Tavern for a Sunday session not to be missed.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Sunday.

Alex Williamson

What: Don't miss the latest and greatest live comedy show from the brilliantly twisted mind of the Loosest Aussie Bloke Alex Williamson.

Alex Williamson's prolific writing has seen him yearly bring a new swathe of characters, songs and stand-up comedy to life in a hilarious live solo show.

His twisted outlook will shake your faith in humanity at times, before restoring it ever so slightly, then smashing it once again beyond repair.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, June 8, from 7.30-10pm.