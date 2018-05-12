Events on the Coffs Coast

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Enjoy a complementary damper and drink, hear traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, learn the language, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking and more at the Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience.

Where: The forest sky pier at Sealy Lookout.

When: Today, 8.30am-1.30pm.

Cost: Adults $33, children $17 and family $85.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Bulls on the beach

What: Get ready for three hours of bull riding entertainment by some of Australia's best bulls and riders. Bar and canteen facilities available and tickets can be purchased at the gate. Bring a picnic rug or seats to sit on.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today, 6pm.

Cost: 16 and over $25, kids $15, family $70 and kids under five are free.

Hussy Hicks

What: The Hussy Hicks have a unique musical approach that spans many genres from boisterous blues and roots, to contemporary folk fortified with delicious vocal harmonies, alt country-inspired tales from the road to '80s'-style power ballads.

The girls, Julz Parker and Leesa Gentz, are highly regarded for their musicality by their fellow musicians and punters alike. You can expect lots of interactive jamming, killer guitar licks and soaring vocals.

This approach has seen them invited on stage in jams with everyone from Michael Franti and Edward Sharp (Alex Ebert) to John Butler and the Indigo Girls.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, 4-7pm.

Shane Penninton - Mother's Day

What: Shane Penninton began his professional career at age 14, following his fathers footsteps as a piano player/singer.

He has enjoyed performing in every situation from dinner music in fine dining restaurants to rock bands.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Tomorrow, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Discover an authentic outdoor market with a great range of local produce and more.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2pm.

Surf Report

What: A talented and dynamic duo consisting of well-known North Coast musicians Matt Gaggin and Mark Richards.

The duo delivers a diverse range of hit songs stretching from the classic 1950s to the latest radio chart favourites which guarantees a fun night of entertainment and encourages audience participation and requests, delivering a memorable night of high energy rock 'n' roll.

You'll hear covers of Crowded House, Green Day, Johnny Cash, Grinspoon and Paul Kelly.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

Mother's Day porcelain art exhibition

What: North Coast Porcelain Painters' art exhibition features work by local porcelain artists with a range of works on display and for sale.

North Coast Porcelain Painters is a group of people who share the love of porcelain painting and meets each month on a Saturday for a workshop meeting.

New members or interested people are welcome to attend.

Where: North Coast Botanical Garden.

When: Today, 10am-3pm.

Charity baby shower high tea

What: Pregnancy Care Coffs Harbour's focus is on supporting pregnant women and their families who need a helping hand. The Baby Shower High Tea fundraiser has a twist. Guests are asked to bring along a suitable gift such as baby wraps, bunny rugs, cot sheet sets that can be given to clients, or a cash donation which will be used to purchase bigger items such as car seats, cots, prams.

Where: Sawtell RSL club.

When: Today, 2-4pm.

Cost: $20 per person.

FFA Cup regional qualifications rounds four and five

What: A Northern NSW Youth Football event held over two days, it consists of eight teams from around the state and includes 160 players in total playing across the stadium surface in a highly competitive soccer competition.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Stadium Drive.

When: Today and tomorrow, 9am-5pm.

For more information, visit northernswfootball.com.au.

Seussical the musical

What: Coffs Harbour Comedy Company's production of Seussical the Musical is on now. Enjoy a great show for the family based on the work of Dr Seuss, creator of The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and Horton the Elephant.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today until Sunday, May 27, with evening performances at 7pm and matinees at 2pm.

Cost: Adults $28, concessions $23, Children under 21 $20, family $76.

Tickets at the theatre box office Tues-Fri, 6648 4930 or online at goo.gl/uyDLpY.