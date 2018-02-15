Events on the Coffs Coast

Harbourside market Earth Ball

What: Head on down to the Harbourside Markets this Sunday to be part of the Earthball spectacular.

The Earth Ball is five metres in diameter and a sight to be seen with a NASA photograph printed upon its surface.

Jeremy Buckingham MP will have the Earth Ball blown up by 8am and will help launch the Coffs Harbour Greens market stall for 2018.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 11am.

A good guy, happy family, happy life

What: A free informative and entertaining workshop where you will learn how the gut works and what can go wrong, the guy health as the barometer to emotions, moods and behaviour, issues with your kids and how you can help them and what's in your pantry.

Where: CWA Hall, 3 Dalley Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday from 1pm to 3pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/t8Jyra

Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival

What: Come along and 'Taste the Plate' at the Seaview Tavern.

The Summer festival will have you tasting food from our region and afar plus craft beer, wine, cider and cocktails.

Taste glasses will be available to purchase with Taste Tokens, as well as new Stubbie Coolers.

There will be food eating competitions, prawn peeling and kids entertainment.

Where: Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.

Don't miss Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival tomorrow. Contributed

Inclusive steps workshop

What: With 25 years combined experience working with children who have additional needs, speech pathologist Nathenya Fall and Occupational Therapist Lee Maitz will bring their Steps to Inclusion workshop to Coffs Harbour.

The Steps to Inclusion workshop is for anyone working in early childhood settings, and with children who have additional needs.

With the early learning years framework in mind, workshop content focuses on promoting inclusion, participation and meaningful activity for all children.

Where: Opal Cove Resort.

When: Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

SES new member intake information night

What: Coffs Harbour SES Unit is holding an information night about the unit and how to become a member of the 2018 intake.

If you'd like to become an SES member come along, get some information and have a chat with some of the current members.

Where: Coffs Harbour City SES, 29 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

When: Monday, February 10 from 6.30-8pm.

Australia Ladies Classic Bonville

What: Come and see some of the world's best female athletes compete in Australia's newest professional golf tournament for women, the Australian Ladies Classic including Dame Laura Davies, Hannah Green and Rebecca Artis.

Where: Bonville Golf Course.

When: Thursday, February 22 until Sunday, February 25 from 8am-5pm daily.

Electrik Lemonade

What: Electrik Lemonade are seven individuals united by the cosmic collective boogie.

The band plays live shows featuring a repertoire of original energetic funk and hip-hop tunes, infused with blues, soul, hip-hop and electronic elements.

Drawing on a unique blend of influences while combining their comedic, fun attitude toward life they present a visually and sonically immersive music show

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday opening at 4pm.

Harbourside markets

What: With a huge range of unique art, craft, fresh local produce, gourmet food and delicious beverages there's something for everyone to enjoy. Every week there is fun and entertainment with activities, live music and performers.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Bellingen community markets

What: Bellingen Community Markets are an all weather outdoor market held every third Saturday of the month. Discover over 280 diverse stalls of original art, craft, recycling, fresh produce and more.

Where: Bellingen Park, Park Street.

When: Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

Son of Jaguar

What: Local rock band Son of Jaguar are returning to the Seaview Tavern in Woolgoolga to launch their debut album. The line up will be classic, with a twin guitar attack inspired by 60's and 70's garage, rock and punk.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.