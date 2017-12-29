Events on the Coffs Coast

Indoor music festival at The Coffs Hotel

What: Party your way into the new year with an indoor music festival across four rooms.

There will be a foam party, silent disco, RnB club and a top 40s room.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Sunday from 8-1.30pm.

NYE at the Coast Hotel

What: Enjoy live music from Doubleshot downstairs and tunes from DJ Breno upstairs. Entry is free before 9pm and $10 after.

Where: The Coast Hotel.

When: Sunday from 8pm-2am.

Ebb N Flo

What: Join Ebb N Flo, Lazy Sunday and DJ OB1 on New Year's Eve to celebrate the new year.

Ebb N Flo will take to the stage for the last time with an all-star line-up including special guest Madam Parker.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 5pm-midnight.

Cost: $10 at the door.

Reggae at the Hoey: Ebb n Flo groove out. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

NYE at Toormina Hotel

What: Wear tropical leis and get lei'd this New Year's Eve at Toormina Hotel.

Wear your best Hawaiian shirt and enjoy live music, drink specials, good food and a DJ.

Where: The Toormina Hotel.

When: Sunday from noon-2am.

Who's Charlie duo

What: The Who's Charlie duo consists of Mandy Dobney, singer-songwriter and Michael Dobney on piano, keyboards and vocals.

The duo delivers a show and unique sound combined with super smooth dynamic vocals, piano and keyboards.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 7-11pm.

Harbourside Markets

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery at an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty food, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft.

Harbourside Markets offers free live music, workshops, chess, games and local events for you and the kids.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday from 8am-2pm.

New Year's Day with Drama King

What: Enjoy eerie vibes on New Year's Day with local lads Drama King who will be serving up good time reggae to kick start 2018.

Where: Federal Hotel Bellingen.

When: Monday, January 1 from 3.30-6.30pm.

Summerfest art exhibition

What: Showcasing works from Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group members across various disciplines including calligraphy, fibre art, acrylics, pastels, watercolour and more.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday with free entry.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Monday, January 1 from 10am to 3pm.

Dark Arts musical night of thanks

What: To thank the community for a wonderful first year, Dark Arts and some of the local music community are coming together to finish the year with some class.

Bookings are recommended.

Where: Dark Arts Coffee Academy.

When: Saturday from 7-10.30pm.

New Year's Eve with Top Shelf

What: Celebrate New Year's Eve at the recently renovated Sawtell RSL with three dining options, a new outdoor terrace, live music, cold beer and good times to be had.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Sunday from 5-8pm.

Bellingen Australian Day

What: Renowned chef David Bitton has been named Bellingen Shire's Australia Day Ambassador for 2018. Bellingen Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said Bitton was a creator and visionary. "It will be a real honour to host such a talented and inspirational guest and I hope David will take the opportunity to sample some of the local cuisine as well as seeing first hand the focus our community has on local food.”

Where: Urunga Foreshore in Morgo St.