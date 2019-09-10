Events not to be missed

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit, vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Bellingen Spring Plant Fair

What: Browse through more than 100 plant stalls selling everything you need for your garden. The day will include workshops, food, entertainment and live acoustic music. BYO bags/boxes.

Where: Bellingen Market Park.

When: Saturday, gates open at 8am.

Japanese Film Festival

What: Enjoy free Japanese films. The selection includes an animated film for everyone to enjoy, a meditative drama on the art of Japanese tea ceremony and a heartwarming slice of life reflecting on family relationships.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Sunday and Friday, September 20.

Visit japanesefilmfestival.net

Uptown Markets

What: Find fruit, vegetables, tools, DVDs, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Coffs star to perform in local concert

What: Talented local violinist Rose Light and pianist Mei Wei Lim will be

performing at St John's Anglican Church.

Their concert last year

was an outstanding

success.

Where: St John's Anglican Church.

When: Saturday, October 19 at 2pm.

Eric Bogle and Mike McClellan

What: Songwriters and storytellers, Eric and Mike will bring you to tears and keep you in stitches in a joyous evening of music and stories accumulated over a lifetime of writing, touring and entertaining. Reflecting on 50 years of music making they are funny, heartfelt and hilarious. Their catalogues are rich with songs that continue to define who we are and what it means to be Australian.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, September 26 at 8pm.

For more information, visit cex.com.au

Dog Date Night

What: Raise money for RSPCA Coffs Harbour by bringing your family, friends and pooches for a headland walk and open-air movie screening of A Dog's Purpose.

BYO picnic or grab something from a local vendor and don't forget a blanket or chair to watch the movie in comfort.

There will be children's activities, a raffle, food stalls and lucky door prizes.

Where: Reflections Holiday Park, Moonee Beach.

When: Saturday, September 21 from 5pm.

For more information, phone

6653 6552.

Marshall Okell and The Fro

What: With his classic outfit The Fro, or in various other guises, Byron Shire local Marshall Okell has become one of the most enduring faces of the blues and roots festival scene in Australia, and for good reason.

With an incredible work ethic and commitment to live performance, and with four excellent studio albums in his wake, Marshall has been called upon to get the party started at most bluesy festivals for the past 10 years.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday, September 20.

Kris Kristofferson and the S trangers

What: Three times Grammy winner, actor, storyteller and country music superstar Kris Kristofferson returns to Australia for a national tour with band The Strangers.

Music fans will not want to miss the opportunity to see the original A Star Is Born legend and Country Music Hall of Fame's Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers live on stage performing the hits from the Kristofferson songbook.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tuesday, October 1 at 7.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au