Events not to be missed on the Coffs Coast

BELLINGEN COMMUNITY MARKETS

What: The event showcases more than 260 diverse and colourful stalls from local artisans, creators, producers, growers and recyclers, alternative therapies, massage and delicious food. There’s live music playing all day, buskers throughout the park and jumping castles and pony rides for the children.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Third Saturday of the month from 8am to 2.30pm.

MADE WITH LOVE MARKETS

What: Held four times a year, all products at the market are handmade and locally made.

With about 100 stallholders per market, whether it’s pottery, plants, soap, upcycled sculpture, artwork, clothing, toys, woodwork or cupcakes, there is always something exciting to discover.

Where: Level one carpark of Park Beach Plaza.

When: Sunday, from ­9am – 2pm.

ROCK QUIZ WITH BALL AND CHAIN

What: Come and join in a night of rock trivia with live music by local duo Ball and Chain. Three hours of hilarious fun and music.

Where: RED-C, Jordan Esplanade.

When: Tomorrow, from 12.30–3.30pm.

HARBOURSIDE

MARKETS

What: There’s a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages to discover.

Fun and entertainment with activities, live music and performers every

week.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday, from ­8am – 2pm.

UPTOWN MARKETS

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, soaps, accessories and more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, from ­6am – 2pm.

BELLINGEN FARMERS AND PRODUCERS MARKET

What: Weekly fresh food market with fresh fruit, herbs and vegetables, wagyu beef, organic port and freshly caught fish.

Where: Bellingen Showgrounds.

When: Wednesdays. Daylight savings 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

COFFS COAST GROWERS MARKET

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, there’s something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

AN EVENING WITH STEPHANIE PARKYN

What: Enjoy an evening of conversation with Stephanie as she shares the joys of writing and talks about her latest novel Josephine’s Garden.

From the best-selling author of Into the World comes a richly imagined historical novel about obsession, courage, love and marriage.

Amid vivid detail, glamour, intrigue and power, Josephine’s Garden is ultimately about finding the courage to let go.

Where: The Book Warehouse.

When: Thursday, February 20 at 5.30pm.

Bookings essential and to be made by Tuesday.

Call 6651 9077 or email coffs@bookwh.com.au

RUFF MUDDER

What: Get down and dirty with your pooch during the most fun you can have with them when Ruff Mudder hits the Coffs Coast. K-9 Ruff Mudder is a crazy, muddy and fun obstacle challenge for human and pooch to conquer either solo or as a team. Being part of a team will help you get up, over and through some of the obstacles but isn’t required. Team size and numbers are up to the participants. This event is not a race but a challenge intended to be a fun day out for yourself, friends and dogs.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds

When: Sunday, March 29.

Early bird tickets are now on sale from $40 to $80.

Visit k9ruffmudder.com