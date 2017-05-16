Event will satisfy the foodies' tastebuds

GOOD FOOD: Filipe and Brontie Barrera of Fresco Marketplace and George Cecato of Rotary prepare for the annual Wine, Beer & Food Enjoyment

CELBRATING 18 years of great produce, fine wine and awesome ales, the Rotary Wine Beer & Food Enjoyment is on Saturday, May 20.

This is the chance for local and visiting food and beverage houses to display their wares and treat our tastebuds.

The selection of foodies in this year's mix include Russell's Prime Quality Meats, Charlie's Restaurant, Fresco Marketplace and The Cheese Making Workshop with gourmet sausages, cheeses, cold meats and gourmet deli items.

Breweries, ales and cider companies, Stone and Wood from Byron Bay, Hills Cider Co from Adelaide and Lord Nelson from The Rocks Sydney, will be on hand with samples and plenty of information about their products.

Wine buffs haven't been forgotten with representatives from leading wineries including Temple Bruer Wines, William Hunt Wines, Taylor Made Wines, La La Land Wines, Tamberline Organic Wines and Deakin Estate Sparkling Wines.

A silent auction is being held on the day with a selection of items up for bid. It all happens from 2.30pm to 6pm at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort on Saturday, May 20. Tickets $25pp from Thrifty Car Rental 66528622 or BYO Cellars 66525455.

This event is a major fund-raiser for the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour City.

Info: coffscityrotary.org.au