Coffs' Jye Raymond serving it up over the weekend.
Event continues to grow each year

STAFF WRITER
6th Dec 2019 11:11 AM
WESTSIDE Tennis Club and The Harbour Tennis Academy hosted the Key Employment Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

Tournament director Allan Pade said the event continues to grow in stature after 15 years.

“It was a real success with quality tennis and some great rallies from all players,” Pade said.

“This event will continue to get bigger in the coming years as the players show great commitment and are wonderful examples of how people with a disability can achieve anything.”

Event winner Jamie Tanner (Ballina) defeated Brisbane’s Ben Baker 9/1 in the final.

Third placegetter was Dalby’s Lachlan Steinohrt with local Westside player Jye Raymond in fourth place.

Baker/Steinohrt defeated Raymond /Tanner 9/4 in the doubles final.

