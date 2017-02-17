Evenings are an event with Cinematinee

ON SCREEN: Cinematinee will present Life, Animated (PG) for its first evening session of the year.

LOVE it when the lights go down and the screen lights up?

Following on from the success of the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival, Screenwave is extending their Cinematinee program to now include a 6pm session.

Cinematinee is regular art house, documentary, independent, and world cinema film screenings offered fortnightly on Thursdays at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

It has developed as a social scene for local film lovers during the past two years with daytime screenings.

The organisers, Screenwave and the Jetty Memorial Theatre, have added the new session due to demand from the community wanting to see these type of films in the evening.

The first screening for this year's Cinematinee season will be the 2017 Oscar-nominated documentary Life, Animated (PG). The film follows Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ron Suskind as his family strives to communicate with their incommunicable autistic son who can only communicate through Disney movies.

Life, Animated screens at the Jetty Memorial Theatre February 23 at 10:30am, 1:30pm, and 6pm. For bookings and information call Jetty Theatre 6652 8088 or visit www.jettytheatre.com.