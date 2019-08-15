Even World Champion Crusty Demons carry L-plates

X Games champion and Crusty Demon Rob Adelberg ahead of the Coffs Harbour Rise of the Demons tour stop at Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday.

X Games champion and Crusty Demon Rob Adelberg ahead of the Coffs Harbour Rise of the Demons tour stop at Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday.

AUSSIE world freestyle moto-x champion, Rob Adelberg may have 10 X Games medals to his name, having raised the handlebars on the best stunts and tricks being performed globally.

But as he admitted today he's only just been licensed to ride a motorcycle on the road.

Talking ahead of Saturday's Coffs Harbour Rise of the Demons show, Adelberg shared the story of keeping his worldwide fame on the 'down-low' as he was instructed how to ride a motorcycle on the road.

We've talking about a guy who, most days of the week, performs backflips above arenas, but yes even he had to wear a fluro vest on a supervised training ride.

"Yeah I've only just got my L-plates to ride on the road about two months ago," Adelberg said.

"It wasn't until the second day of the course that the instructor asked me what I did for a living and I told him I was a freestyle moto-x rider, but I think he'd realised before then that I wasn't a beginner on a bike," he laughed.

Australian rider Rob Adelberg in full stunt mode.

Adelberg, from Benalla, Victoria, became the first athlete in history last year to earn five X Games medals in one calendar year.

He started his streak in Aspen, capturing a surprise gold in Snow Bike Best Trick and book-ended the year with Moto X Best Trick gold in Sydney.

In Minneapolis, this year he won the X Games MTX Freestyle - as his fourth X Games gold.

But just like his humility in gaining a motorcycle licence, you wouldn't know his stature in the world of freestyle moto-x unless you googled his feats first.

His introduction to dirt bikes, came as a toddler and 26 years later, he still credits his Dad with helping him to become a world champion.

Rob explained for years as he perfected his FMX stunts into a foam pit on the family's Victorian property, his dad was seated right there on an excavator to pull his bike up so he could go again - until he had each trick down-pat.

Crusty demons rider Rob Adelberg.

"Dad brought me a bike when I was four, and I was a bit of a show-off as a young kid. I loved to go flat-out and for some reason I really took to doing jumps.

Then he saw the original Crusty Demons and the rise of freestyle moto-x under the likes of Seth Enslow and Carey Hart on a rented VHS.

"That's when I was instantly hooked, and about the age of 13 I began to do shows and after getting sponsored it just kind of snowballed from there.

"A lot of the tricks we are doing in these shows, weren't really considered to be possible way back then.

"Most of my biggest tricks that I'm now doing, I wouldn't have thought possible, it's been about pushing the boundaries over the past 15-20 years.

"As every X Games shows the stunts we are performing continue to evolve, but we still have a long way to go in the future."

Rob Adelberg of Benalla, Victoria, has returned from the X Games to ride for the Crusty Demons.

But the pursuit of global success, doesn't come easy and when you're an X Games champion in FMX you bear a body count of injuries.

Adelberg is no exception.

"I have a fused left wrist, no flexion there, which limits a few things in day-to-day life and I shattered my left ankle badly in 2010," he said.

"I honestly can ride my bike better than I can walk some days.

"With injuries if you don't learn from them, then they are a mistake so I learned from all the crashes that I've had, and now I feel like I take more calculated risks.

"I'm putting more time into each and every stunt I perform. That has come with age," Adelberg said.

The Coffs Harbour leg of the Rise of the Demons Australian tour is the second stop on a 12-leg national calendar, after the launch last week in Sydney.

For all tour dates and ticket information click here.